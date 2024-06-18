Mary Farber, Constantine Maroulis & More Will Lead NEXT TO NORMAL at Houston Broadway Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Casting has been announced for Houston Broadway Theatre's staging of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, "Next to Normal," by Brian Yorkey from July 26-28, 2024, at Zilkha Hall within The Hobby Center. The cast includes Mary Farber (Diana), Constantine Maroulis (Dan), Mary Caroline Owens (Natalie), Tyce Green (Gabe), Josiah Thomas Randolph (Henry), Manuel Stark Santos (Doctor Madden.)

This critically acclaimed production delves into the heart of a suburban family grappling with the complexities of mental illness, underscored by a riveting pop/rock score.

"Next to Normal" offers an unflinching look at a family striving for normalcy amid the turmoil of Diana, a mom living with bipolar disorder. The narrative follows the Goodman family as they navigate the challenges of living with a mental health condition, presenting their story with honesty, empathy, and humor. This musical not only entertains but also enlightens, shedding light on the impact of mental health issues on family dynamics.

Given its mature themes, including mental health conditions and strong language, the production is recommended for audiences aged 13 and above. "Next to Normal" promises an evening of powerful theatre that combines emotional depth with an electrifying soundtrack, making it an unforgettable experience for theatergoers.

As a not-for-profit organization, the mission for the Houston Broadway Theatre includes captivating and uplifting the Houston community through exceptional musical theatre productions, in part by showcasing talent that mixes Houston performers with Broadway performers. By bringing innovative performances to the forefront, HBT aspires to be a beacon of artistic excellence for the Houston arts scene.

