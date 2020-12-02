Main Street Theater Announces Free, Virtual Holiday Offerings

This December, Main Street Theater is bringing back the holiday favorites Miss Bennet and The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley via live, staged readings on Zoom.

Main Street has been offering the Pemberley plays - based on Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice and written by acclaimed playwright Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon - for the last few seasons. The readings will be performance on Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm, live on Zoom.

Additionally, Main Street Theater will be offering its third Main Street at the Mic event: 2020 Holidays: Passover to New Year's December 17 - 20 on YouTube. You can join Main Street for a live premiere of the event on YouTube Thursday night, December 17 at 7:30pm.

Tickets for all the offerings are FREE, though registration is required for Pemberley and requested for MS Mic. Donations are also appreciated. Visit mainstreettheater.com for all the details. Email boxoffice@mainstreettheater.com with any questions.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley

By Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon

Directed by Robin Robinson

Live, staged readings via Zoom

December 11 - 13, 2020

Tickets: FREE but registration is required: bit.ly/PemberleyMST

A sequel to Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, Miss Bennet is set two years after the novel ends and continues the story, this time with nerdy middle-sister Mary as the unlikely heroine. Mary is growing tired of her role as the dutiful middle sister in the midst of everyone else's romantic escapades. When the family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley, an unexpected guest sparks Mary's hopes for independence, an intellectual match, and possibly even love!

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley

By Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon

Directed by Robin Robinson

Live, staged readings via Zoom

December 18 - 20, 2020

Tickets: FREE but registration is required: bit.ly/PemberleyMST

Regency romance is back for the holidays with Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley-a companion piece to the duo's delightful Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley-both continuations of Jane Austen's popular novel, Pride and Prejudice. As the events of Miss Bennet unfold upstairs at Pemberley, the servants below stairs find themselves in the midst of a different holiday scandal. An unwelcome visitor has stumbled into the hall in the middle of the night-Mr. Darcy's nemesis and Lydia's incorrigible husband, Mr. Wickham! The bustling housekeeper, Mrs. Reynolds, Cassie, the resilient new serving girl, and Brian, the helplessly romantic groomsman, must each balance their holiday preparations with keeping Wickham confined. But before long, everything reaches a boiling point, festivities spiral into chaos, and the truth comes to light! An utterly delightful holiday tale.

Main Street at the Mic: 2020 Holidays: Passover through New Year's

Let's share some joy as 2020 winds down and we catch up on the holidays!

On YouTube

December 17 - 20 online

Performed and filmed on MST's Rice Village stage, Main Street at the Mic features local, professional actors Houston has come to know and love. Main Street at the Mic will be live streamed on Thursday, December 17 at 7:30pm on YouTube, and will be available to stream on demand through Sunday night, December 20. The event is free, though, of course, donations are always appreciated!

Featuring Tamara Siler, Kara Greenberg, Chaney Moore, Gerardo Velasquez, Amanda Passanante, Rodrick Randall, Celeste Roberts, and Jim Salners. Directed by Andrew Ruthven with Claudia Dyle on the piano.

Visit MainStreetTheater.com for all the details.

Shows View More Houston Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You