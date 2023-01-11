Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MST Brings Back MACBETH MUET By Canada's La Fille Du Laitier

Performances run January 27 â€“ 30, 2023.

Jan. 11, 2023 Â 

MST Brings Back MACBETH MUET By Canada's La Fille Du Laitier

Main Street Theater (MST) is bringing back Canadian theater company La Fille Du Laitier and its production of Macbeth Muet to Houston January 27 - 30, 2023. This is a not-to-be missed, brilliant, hilarious, inventive, thrilling, one hour version of Shakespeare's Macbeth. MST Artistic Director Rebecca Greene Udden first saw La Fille Du Laitier's Macbeth Muet in New York several years ago and was captivated by their innovation and ingenuity. "You've just never seen anything quite like it!" says Udden. "And the show is hilarious!" MST brought the show to Houston in 2018 and is excited to bring La Fille Du Laitier back in 2023.

Macbeth Muet runs January 27 - 30, 2023 at Ovations in Rice Village, 2536 Times Blvd. Performances are at 7:30pm. Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com.

Shakespeare's classic is performed entirely without words as the ultimate power couple is transformed through their dark and fateful choices in this hilarious, high-speed romp of object theatre, dance, and pure madness. For ages 13+

La Fille du Laitier is a theatre delivery service, "bringing creative and innovative theatre to your doorstep! We want to reinterpret and reimagine theatre classics, bringing them to a modern audience, both young and old, at an affordable price. La Fille du Laitier believes in reclaiming our right to madness, and the freedom of the imagination!" www.lafilledulaitier.com

While the production at Main Street will be performed in the theater itself, La Fille du Laitier generally performs out of a mobile theatre truck, just like the food trucks you see around any city. Performances could happen at any time, surprising the community with performances they might not normally get the chance to see. Their goal is to initiate people from the community into art they might not normally go out to experience, or have the money to afford.




Alley Theatres A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM to Tour Houston in January 2023 Photo
Alley Theatre's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Tour Houston in January 2023
The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has announced a new community engagement program, Alley Transported, and its production ofÂ A Midsummer Nightâ€™s DreamÂ by William Shakespeare and directed by Alley Theatreâ€™s Artistic Director Rob Melrose.
4th Wall Theatre Company Hires Multi-Talented Houston Mainstay Jennifer Dean As Its New Ma Photo
4th Wall Theatre Company Hires Multi-Talented Houston Mainstay Jennifer Dean As Its New Managing DirectorÂ Â 
4th Wall Theatre Company has announced that longtime collaborator and Houston theatre community mainstay, Jennifer Dean is stepping into the role of their ManagingÂ  Director. 4th Wall announced its search for a new managing director late last fall and after anÂ  extensive search and interview process is excited to have Jennifer join the company full timeÂ  January 5, 2023.Â 
Review: STIRS UP STILL THINGS at Ishida Dance Company Photo
Review: STIRS UP STILL THINGS at Ishida Dance Company
If true art is the ability to tell a story through a medium, then what this group has achieved is a remarkable level of marrying movement with narrative. Rarely have I witnessed dance where emotions and poetry are so clear, and performed with such passion.
Ars Lyrica Houston Continues Collaboration With Rienzi, Mfah With Concert Illustrating Chi Photo
Ars Lyrica Houston Continues Collaboration With Rienzi, Mfah With Concert Illustrating Chinese Influence On Baroque Art And Music
On Sunday, January 29th at 4 pm and 5:30 pm, Ars Lyrica Houston will present a concert of musical chinoiseries from the 17th and 18th centuries at Rienzi, the Museum of Fine Arts House Museum for European decorative arts.

More Hot Stories For You


Alley Theatre's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Tour Houston in January 2023Alley Theatre's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Tour Houston in January 2023
January 10, 2023

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has announced a new community engagement program, Alley Transported, and its production ofÂ A Midsummer Nightâ€™s DreamÂ by William Shakespeare and directed by Alley Theatreâ€™s Artistic Director Rob Melrose.
4th Wall Theatre Company Hires Multi-Talented Houston Mainstay Jennifer Dean As Its New Managing DirectorÂ Â 4th Wall Theatre Company Hires Multi-Talented Houston Mainstay Jennifer Dean As Its New Managing DirectorÂ Â 
January 9, 2023

4th Wall Theatre Company has announced that longtime collaborator and Houston theatre community mainstay, Jennifer Dean is stepping into the role of their ManagingÂ  Director. 4th Wall announced its search for a new managing director late last fall and after anÂ  extensive search and interview process is excited to have Jennifer join the company full timeÂ  January 5, 2023.Â 
Houston Contemporary Dance Company Continue Its fourth Season With DUE at Heights IronworksHouston Contemporary Dance Company Continue Its fourth Season With DUE at Heights Ironworks
January 9, 2023

Houston Contemporary Dance Company will continue its fourth Season with anÂ intimate performance of DUE at Heights Ironworks.
DRUNK SHAKESPEARE to Open in Houston in JanuaryDRUNK SHAKESPEARE to Open in Houston in January
December 29, 2022

The Houston production of the 'smashed' hit comedy, Drunk Shakespeare, will open at The Emerald Theatre on Thursday, January 12th, 2023 for a limited run through April 29th.
Vincent Victoria Presents to Screen THE COLORED FOLKS GOODTIME HOUR on New Year's EveVincent Victoria Presents to Screen THE COLORED FOLKS GOODTIME HOUR on New Year's Eve
December 24, 2022

Award-winning theater company Vincent Victoria Presents will have a special encore screening of their new filmÂ The Colored Folks Goodtime Hour on New Year's Eve.
share