Lone Star College–North Harris Will Present X By Alistair McDowall This Month

Lone Star College–North Harris and Cash Carpenter Productions will present X by Alistair McDowall, running October 21–26. The acclaimed sci-fi psychological thriller, first performed at London’s Royal Court Theatre, takes audiences to the edge of the solar system—and into the heart of madness.

About the Show

On Pluto’s frozen edge, a research crew is stranded in silence after losing contact with Earth. Days stretch into endless night as time begins to decay—clocks spin senselessly, voices echo where no one stands, and memories twist into nightmares. Something is circling in the dark, wearing the faces of the people they once loved.

A haunting blend of sci-fi and psychological drama, X explores memory, isolation, and the collapse of identity. Intended for mature audiences only.

Tickets

Dates: October 21–26

Venue: Lone Star College–North Harris

Prices:

– $15 General Admission

– $25 VIP (includes gift bag, reserved center seating, and post-show onstage tour with the robot dog)