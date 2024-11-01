Lone Star College-University Park's Drama Department to Present THE HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lone Star College-University Park's (LSC-University Park) Drama Department will present John Guare's award-winning dark comedy "The House of Blue Leaves," a moving exploration of fame, family, and delusion.

Set against the backdrop of Pope Paul VI's 1965 visit to New York, the play follows Artie Shaughnessy, a zookeeper dreaming of Hollywood stardom, his girlfriend Bunny, and his schizophrenic wife Bananas. As Artie's world unravels, the play weaves together a dynamic blend of humor and heartbreak.

"The blend of humor and tragedy in 'The House of Blue Leaves' creates a deeply engaging experience," said LSC-University Park drama professor and director William Grayson. "This play captures the desperation people feel when chasing unattainable dreams and how it affects those around them. Audiences will find themselves reflecting on the fine line between fantasy and reality."

Parrish Ingoldsby stars as Artie, with Sarah Thornton portraying the girlfriend Bunny, and Ana Banegas taking on the role of the wife, Bananas.

Performances take place on November 8, 9, 14,15, and 16 at 7:30 p.m., with matinee shows on November 10 and 17 at 2:30 p.m. All performances will take place in the Main Stage Theatre, located in the Visual and Performing Arts Building, 930 University Park Campus Dr., Houston, TX 77070. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students and LSC employees.

"Our students and faculty do an exceptional job of bringing productions to life," said Frank Rodriguez, interim dean of Arts and Humanities at LSC-University Park. "'The House of Blue Leaves' is a testament to their talent and dedication, as they make full use of our state-of-the-art visual and performing arts facility. This performance not only showcases their hard work but also highlights the vibrant arts program we've built here."

Event and ticket information is available at https://www.lonestar.edu/UP-Events.htm. Don't miss this chance to experience John Guare's acclaimed classic.

Established in 2012, Lone Star College-University Park has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing and most innovative higher education institutions in the country. The college is devoted to impacting the community's prosperity and upward mobility through student success. LSC-University Park's expert and compassionate faculty and staff provide students with holistic and immersive education and training in disciplines and industries that meet current and future workforce needs.

Located on the grounds of the former Compaq Computer Corporation and Hewlett Packard's world headquarters, LSC-University Park's facilities include the Center for Science & Innovation, the Energy & Manufacturing Institute, Learning Innovation Labs, and the Geology Rock Wall. It is also home to the University of Houston-NW Downtown, Lone Star Corporate College, and iSchool. To learn more about LSC-University Park or register for classes, visit www.LoneStar.edu/StartUP, call 281-290-2600 or email UPAdvising@LoneStar.edu.

Comments