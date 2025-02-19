Local Premiere Of OUR TOWN (MULTILINGUAL) is Coming to San Jacinto College South

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SAN JACINTO College South Theatre & Film will present the local premiere of the multilingual version of Pulitzer Prize Winning classic Our Town, written by Thornton Wilder and enhanced with translated passages by Nilo Cruz and Jeff Augustin. Performances will play March 6th through 15th.

Described by Edward Albee as "the greatest American play ever written," Our Town follows the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry and eventually - in one of the most famous scenes in American theatre - die. Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, Our Town depicts the small town of Grover's Corners, New Hampshire, through three acts: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage" and "Death and Eternity." In the next step for a play that Wilder conceived from the beginning as a play about everywhere, Our Townis performed in English and Spanish.

Currently running an acclaimed revival on Broadway, Our Town speaks to a desire for stronger community ties and appreciating simple joys in complex times.

The Production Team includes SAN JACINTO College Theatre & Film Professor Jonelle Walker (Director); and SAN JACINTO College alumni Ty James (Scenic Design); Kyra Nappier (Lighting Design); and DeVonte' Rogers (Costume Design). The production features original live sound effects designed by Theatre & Film students.

