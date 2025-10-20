Lago Vista Community Concerts to Present Free NO KINGS CONCERT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Houston-area composers, musicians, and singers will come together in the “No Kings Concert” to share their latest works to demonstrate solidarity and unity in light of recent authoritarian-like shifts in both our federal and state governments. The event, presented by Lago Vista Community Concerts Foundation and produced by Rice University professor Arthur Gottschalk, is free and open to the public on Monday, Oct. 27 at MATCH (Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston), near downtown.

Gottschalk notes that the program will feature other forms of entertainment appropriate to the occasion, along with some surprises, including by long-time Houston music professional and supporter, Isabelle Ganz. She is a highly respected international singer (mezzo soprano), composer, professor, and voice coach and is a pioneer in the performance of Sephardic music.

Musicians representing jazz, classical, and popular music include composers Richard Lavenda (Rice University), John Cornelius (Prairie View A&M), and Edmund Cionek (New York University), who will each premiere works especially written for the occasion. Rob Smith (University of Houston) will have a piece performed, as will Karl Blench (Rice). William Bolcom's stunning response to Congress after the Sandy Hook massacre, entitled “Aren't You Ashamed?”, will be performed by Broadway singer and actress Simone Gundy (of “The Voice”). Al Staehely, former lead singer and bassist of the seminal psychedelic rock band Spirit, will present his song “You Gotta Be a Link in the Chain.”