LSC-CyFair's Children's Comedy Set For This Month

Cool off this summer with Lone Star College-CyFair's Drama Department Summer Children's Show "The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood" this June.

"Come enjoy a frantically funny Monty Pythonesque retelling of this classic story - the one of a legendary legend gallant guy-in-green, a band of spoon-wielding Merry Men whose collective IQs equal six and their irreverent jaunt through Sherwood Forest you won't soon forget," said Joshua Estrada, Fine Art Coordinator.

"Mary Lynn Dobson's version of this Robin Hood story is perfect for families, daycares and other youth groups."

This children's comedy will be performed in LSC-CyFair's Center for the Arts Main Stage Theatre June 23 - June 26 at 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday with an additional two 7:30 p.m. family night performances Tuesday and Thursday.

