Video Inside Rehearsals for AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES at Alley Theatre

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Alley Theatre has released rehearsal footage of August Wilson's Fences, the Tony Award-winning drama now playing through May 10, 2026 at the Hubbard Theatre in Houston, Texas.

Directed by Eileen J. Morris, the legendary play follows a former baseball player navigating racial prejudice, unfulfilled dreams, the challenges of parenthood, and the bonds of family in a story that continues to resonate decades after its premiere.

David Rainey leads the cast as Troy Maxson, joined by Michelle Elaine as Rose, Aramie Payton as Cory, Alex Morris as Jim Bono, Kendrick "KayB" Brown as Lyons, Timothy Eric as Gabriel, and Mila Glenn and Paisley Rayne Richmond as Raynell.

Special performances include a Captioned Performance and Audio Described Performance on April 26, an ASL Interpreted Performance on May 6, and Simultaneous Spanish Translation Performances on April 21 and May 2. Post-show Alley Chats with the cast and Alley Theatre artistic staff are scheduled for April 23 and April 30.

Fences runs 2 hours and 30 minutes including intermission.