Interview: Brandon Hearnsberger of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alley Theatre

In the world of theater, few roles are as iconic as Ebenezer Scrooge, and stepping into such a legendary character presents both thrilling opportunities and unique challenges. For the understudy tasked with capturing the transformation of Dickens' miserly protagonist in The Alley Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol, the journey has been as intense as it is fulfilling. In this interview, we dive into the personal inspirations, rigorous preparations, and memorable experiences of Brandon Hearnsberger, whose path to the stage has been shaped by a love of hard work and a dedication to honoring both the writer's vision and his fellow actors' interpretations. From his earliest theatrical memories to the nuances of understudying Scrooge, his perspective offers an insightful look into the art of performance and the dedication required to keep the magic of theater alive.

What initially inspired you to pursue a career in theater and acting? Was there a particular moment that sparked your passion?

I caught the acting bug early, playing an elf in my first-grade Christmas play. Many teachers encouraged me, but Ms. Rachel Smith at Katy High School made me believe I could pursue acting professionally.

Could you tell us about your background and how it has shaped your approach to acting?

My parents ran a dry cleaners in Houston and started me working there as soon as I could button a shirt. Summers were uncomfortably hot, and I handled lots of dirty laundry, but it taught me the value and dignity of work. Some consider theatre a highfalutin profession, but I try to approach it with a tradesman’s mindset. Many hardworking people put their blood, sweat, and tears into a play, and an actor’s job is no different or “special.”

Elizabeth Bunch as The Ghost of Christmas Past and David Rainey as EbenezerScroogein Alley Theatre’s production ofA Christmas Carol.Photo by Lynn Lane.

What has been your most memorable stage experience so far, and what made it so significant for you?

I recently played Tony Wendice in The Alley Theatre’s Dial M for Murder. It’s my biggest part in a while, and a juicy villain role. The cast, director, and Production Team were all exceptional, which made for quite the memorable experience.

What aspects of acting do you find most fulfilling, and how does this affect your role as an understudy?

It is deeply fulfilling to translate a great writer’s words into a living, thinking, feeling performance. Often, when an actor gets a great reaction from the audience, it’s not because the actor has done anything particularly unique; it’s because they’ve successfully interpreted the writer’s intent. As an understudy, it’s the same job, but with an added layer of another actor’s previous interpretation.

The cast of Alley Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol. Photo by Lynn Lane

Can you tell us about your journey to becoming the understudy for Scrooge in Alley Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol? How did you get involved with this role?

I auditioned for an ensemble/understudy position. When I was offered the job, it said “Scrooge Understudy.” At first I thought, “Scrooge?! There must be some mistake!” But when I showed up at the first rehearsal and realized that I was the oldest understudy, it made sense that I would understudy one of the oldest characters.

What has been the most challenging aspect of preparing to step into the role of Scrooge, even though you may not always be performing it?

The vocal aspect has been the most challenging, especially with the adrenaline of jumping into the lead role. We understudies get very little actual rehearsal. I have to resist the urge to growl and snarl as Scrooge, because too much of that is unsustainable. As a great director once told me, “Find another way to express that other than volume.”

The cast of Alley Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol. Photo by Lynn Lane

How do you approach your preparation for the role of Scrooge compared to your regular performances? Are there specific techniques or practices you follow?

I definitely spend more time “getting into character:” Scrooge has more makeup and more costume to put on. I spend more time warming up my voice. I go through bits of the show in my head, assuming Scrooge’s voice and physicality as I pace backstage. And I take more quiet time than usual to center myself before curtain.

Have you had any memorable experiences or unexpected moments while preparing for or performing as Scrooge?

The first time I went on, I nearly got crushed by a piece of scenery. I was standing right under it as it came in from above. As soon as I felt it on my head, I instantly moved out of the way, and no harm was done. It happened so fast, and there was so much else going on, I don’t think anyone saw it. That was unexpected!

David Rainey as Ebenezer Scrooge and the cast of Alley Theatre’s production of

A Christmas Carol. Photo by Lynn Lane.

Do you have a favorite scene or moment from A Christmas Carol that you’re particularly excited to perform? Why?

I love the two “Counting House” scenes where we’re at Scrooge’s office. The two scenes bookend the play. I love how awful Scrooge is in the beginning scene, and how insanely joyous he is in the ending scene. The contrast is so much fun.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to pursue acting, especially those interested in understudy roles?

Have you ever seen an actor play a part and think, “I want to do that?” Well, congrats! As an understudy, it’s your job to do that! It’s a unique learning opportunity to step into another actor’s part. As an understudy, you do a lot of intense observation. If you’re interested in pursuing acting, start observing now, and never stop. Pay more attention. Cultivate more awareness. Find actors that inspire you, and study them intensely.

Brandon Hearnsberger as Ebenezer Scrooge in Alley Theatre's production of

A Christmas Carol.

Photo by Emily Frazee

