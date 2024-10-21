Interview: Anna Ziegler of THE JANEIAD at Alley Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Miriam A. Laube and Jenn Harris in the world premiere production of The Janeiad at Alley Theatre

Photo by Lynn Lane

In this interview, we explore the intricate layers of The Janeiad, a groundbreaking play by Anna Ziegler that intertwines ancient mythology with modern experience. Delving into the resilience of the human spirit, Anna reveals her hopes for the audience to recognize the beauty and fragility of life. We discuss the unique challenges she faced in balancing the epic tones of The Odyssey with the contemporary narrative of a 9/11 widow, Jane. With this exciting world premiere at Alley Theatre, Anna reflects on the significance of this venue in her career and offers valuable advice for emerging playwrights. Through her work, she aims to engage audiences in universal themes that spark broader conversations about humanity. Join us as we uncover the creative journey behind The Janeiad and its poignant relevance today.

The themes in The Janeiad seem to delve into complex emotions and experiences. What message or emotions do you hope the audience takes away from the play?

I hope that people would come away with a renewed sense of their own resilience but also of the beauty and delicacy and transience of our time here.

Can you share any challenges you faced during the writing process, particularly in balancing the narrative’s tone and pacing?

One of the primary challenges of writing this play has been finding the right balance between the ancient and the modern—tonally and narratively. The play toggles between Penelope (from The Odyssey) and a modern woman, Jane, a 9/11 widow, as Penelope persuades Jane to wait for her husband to come back. It was a challenge to decide how much of Penelope’s story should be sprinkled into the story and how to infuse a fundamentally modern story with an epic feeling.

How does it feel to have The Janeiad premiere at The Alley Theatre? What does this venue mean to you personally and professionally?

I’m thrilled to be premiering this play at The Alley! (It will also premiere at The Old Globe in San Diego in 2025). I’ve always wanted to work at The Alley. My friend Rajiv Joseph has premiered three plays here and has always spoken so highly of the theater and the city.

Miriam A. Laube in the world premiere production of The Janeiad at Alley Theatre

Photo by Lynn Lane

What advice would you give to emerging playwrights who are looking to have their work produced on a large scale like this?

Go see plays, read plays, go to play readings. Immerse yourself in theater.

As an artist, how do you hope your work, including The Janeiad, contributes to the broader conversations happening in society today?

I hope it presents universal stories in compelling, relatable ways. I hope it’s funny and moving and pleasing to listen to. Mostly I hope it’s part of a broader conversation about what it means to be human as opposed to a reflection on any particular societal moment.

Miriam A. Laube and Jenn Harris in the world premiere production of The Janeiad at Alley Theatre

Photo by Lynn Lane

Comments