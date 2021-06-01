Houston Premiere of TENDERLY Will Return to Charles Bender PAC in July

The Texas Repertory Theatre Co. announces the return of TENDERLY: The Rosemary Clooney Musical to Humble's Charles Bender Performing Arts Center July 16th through 25th. Featuring the husband and wife team of Julia and Mark X Laskowski, this HOUSTON PREMIERE is an innovative tribute that traces her remarkable life and career, providing an entertaining and revealing musical showcase of her legendary contribution to American culture.

TENDERLY: The Rosemary Clooney Musical offers a fresh, remarkably personal, and poignant picture of the woman whose unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her an American musical legend. With her signature songs woven throughout, we experience both the story of her successes on film, radio, and TV, as well as her struggles in her personal life - with a career fading during the advent of rock-and-roll and her struggles with romantic relationships and depression. Audiences stand and cheer as they rejoice at her triumphant comeback and even more successful career as a jazz singer. The show features an extensive songbook of Mrs. Clooney's signature hits, including "Hey There (You with the Stars in your Eyes)," "Tenderly," and "Come On-A My House."

These LIMITED ENGAGEMENT performances will be performed at the Charles Bender Performing arts Center (611 Higgins St, Humble, TX 77338) Fridays, July 16th and 23rd @ 8pm, Saturdays, July 17th and 24th @ 8pm, and Sundays, July 18th and 25th @ 3pm. Tickets are $30. For reservations or more information, log onto www.texasreptheatre.com