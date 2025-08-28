Houston Is Inspired 2025-2026 Residency Recipients Unveiled

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts swung the doors wide open for artists and arts organizations across Houston to apply for participation in the Houston is Inspired initiative. Applications for the 2025-2026 season took place this summer with The Ensemble Theatre, [Jk] Creativ, and Silambam Houston chosen as the season recipients.

Launched in 2023-2024, Houston is Inspired is a signature Hobby Center program that celebrates and amplifies the work of local artists and organizations through week-long residencies, offering access to the Hobby Center’s premier spaces, professional production support, and marketing resources.

The first two seasons featured curated partnerships, but with the introduction of an open application process, the Hobby Center took another meaningful step toward creating equitable access to Hobby Center partnerships and representing the full scope of Houston’s arts community.

The initiative is designed to spotlight Houston’s vibrant creative landscape, supporting authentic work that reflects the city’s cultural diversity. Selected artists and organizations for the 2025-26 Season will receive comprehensive production, administrative and promotional support including a $20,000 stipend to help fund the creation and development of their performance. They will receive five days of full access to Zilkha Hall comprised of the stage, dressing rooms, technical equipment, and production staff for rehearsals, tech and final performance. Additionally, a marketing investment from the Hobby Center alongside a project-specific promotional plan will be created and executed in partnership with the artist/organization.

On this season’s recipients Lugo said, “These selected artists and organizations beautifully embody the guiding principles of the Houston Is Inspired series: community, celebration, and Houston. We’re proud to honor milestones like the Ensemble Theatre’s 50th anniversary and Silambam’s 25th—two institutions that have become cultural cornerstones in our city. This series also showcases artists nurtured in Houston who are shaping the arts on a national scale, while amplifying the rich diversity of cultures and histories that define our community. Though each production is distinct, together the series weaves a powerful narrative of Houston’s innovative spirit and creative essence.”

Each week-long residency is valued at over $60,000 in support of the project. Participating artists from this past season have praised the program’s impact.

“From leadership to crew, every person involved during our recent inclusion in the Houston is Inspired initiative was consistently supportive, efficient, and kind in carrying out their responsibilities,” said Dr. Jason Oby, Artistic Director of the Houston Ebony Opera Guild. “The Hobby Center's professionalism and care made the entire residency a smooth and stress-free experience.”

Applicants must be a Houston-based performing artist or organization and demonstrate readiness to present a 90–120-minute performance in Zilkha Hall. To learn more about program eligibility and the application process, visit TheHobbyCenter.org.

The Hobby Center Presents Houston Is Inspired 2025-2026 Season Public Performances:

Dec. 12, 2025 | The Ensemble Theatre | C.J. Emmons - I'm Freaking Talented

Jan. 30, 2026 | [Jk] Creativ | Our Road Home

May 1, 2026 | Silambam Houston | Kāvya: Poetry in Motion

Tickets on sale information to be released at a later date.

Patrons can become a “Hobby Center Insider” by signing up at thehobbycenter.org/news/stay-connected where they receive perks such as access to purchase tickets before the public on sale.