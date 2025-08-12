Houston Chamber Choir to Present Mozart Requiem, With Members Of The Houston Symphony

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir will present Mozart Requiem (Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart) for the 2025-26 season opener, conducted by new Artistic Director Dr. Betsy Cook Weber. Additionally, the Choir will perform Franz Joseph Haydn's Te Deum, and an excerpt from Johann Michael Haydn's Applausus. Joining the Choir on Saturday, September 6, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, will be members of the Houston Symphony, bringing together two of Houston's most outstanding performing arts organizations.

Rivals, competitors, friends, and neighbors, the Mozart and Haydn families were closely connected. Mozart Requiem, the centerpiece of this program, is surrounded by intrigue and mystery. Mozart died before finishing the piece, and former students completed it at his widow's request. The first performance, a benefit concert to help Mozart's family, was held in the small Jahn-Sall, a room attached to a restaurant in Vienna. The first liturgical performance took place in a similarly modest space. This concert, with a small choir and orchestra, will reflect those early performances.

The Houston Chamber Choir consists of 24 professional musicians of diverse backgrounds who hail from some of the finest music programs in the country. (There will be 28 singers for this concert only.) Members of the Choir have performed professionally across the United States and internationally, singing in festivals, operas, concerts, church choirs and in musical theater.