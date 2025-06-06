Houston Chamber Choir Reveals 2025-2026 Lineup For FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir proudly announces its 2025–26 season, Friends and Neighbors, marking the first full season under the direction of Artistic Director Dr. Betsy Cook Weber. Season subscriptions are now available to the public at houstonchamberchoir.org, with single tickets for all concerts on sale August 1. The season features six subscription concert events, a free community concert and four additional concerts sponsored by outside organizations.

“It’s an honor to lead my first full season as Artistic Director of the Houston Chamber Choir, which Founder Robert Simpson built into a powerhouse over 30 years,” says Dr. Betsy Cook Weber. “Through exciting collaborations and artistic partnerships, Friends and Neighbors celebrates the extraordinary musical talent within our community and beyond. I hope the season’s richness and diversity resonates with longtime supporters and welcomes new audiences to experience the excellence of choral music performed by this Grammy® Award-winning ensemble.”

Friends and Neighbors begins September 6 with members of the Houston Symphony performing Mozart's Requiem paired with smaller works by Franz Josef and Michael Haydn. On October 25, the Choir will present "All God's Creatures" with guest singers from South Main Baptist Church.

On December 6 & 7 the Choir returns to the iconic Villa de Matel for a concert of beautiful Christmas music. Internationally acclaimed conductor, Jason Max Ferdinand, leads the group on February 21 in "What Have We Done TODAY?"

The concert on April 11 honors the Houston's Medical community with a premiere of J. Todd Frazier's "Matthew 25." Eric Whitacre's "Sacred Veil" is the centerpiece of that evening's offerings. The season concludes on May 30 with Openish Mic Night, a new concert concept where Choir members and community artists perform solo or ensemble selections of their choosing.

