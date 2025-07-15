Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng Come to the Hobby Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



During these divided times, many people believe that open dialogue and discourse are the only tools to mend a wounded nation. Comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng believe the opposite. Kicking off this October, the two comedians will embark on a nationwide tour where they will air their grievances -Â onstage, at the same timeÂ â€“for a paying audience.Â

Hasan and Ronny are bringing their hate fueled tour to Houston presented by the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts on October 5, 2025. Tickets will be available on presale starting Wednesday, July 16thÂ at 10AM CST before the public on sale Thursday, July 17thÂ at 10AM CST.Â

The format? AÂ DEBATE TO THE DEATH. ImagineÂ CNNâ€™s Presidential TownhallÂ thatâ€™s somehow more demented and with less decorum. This will be a race to the bottom.

Minhaj and Chieng will face off about Americaâ€™s most urgent issues: Presidents, War, the Economy, Immigration, Infrastructure, Food, Dating, Family Values, and of course, the impending Race War. This is not a call for peace. Itâ€™s a call for pettiness. Are you in?Â