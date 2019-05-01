HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT Returns to Midtown Art Center

After the success of Vincent Victoria Presents' latest original play "Hattie's Big Night" in February, the company decided to bring the show back for four additional encore performances this Mother's Day Weekend. It seems appropriate, as the show's central character Hattie Mc Daniel was the unofficial "Mother of Black Hollywood" during her over twenty year career in Hollywood. Known for her kindness and generosity towards other performers, Mc Daniel was a fixture in the film community during the 1930's and 40's.

Hattie's Big Night, the second play about Hattie Mc Daniel by producer/playwright Vincent Victoria, is set at the 1940 Academy Awards in which the actress became the first African American to win an Oscar. Relegated to a small table at the back of the room, Mc Daniel and her date still faced the harsh realities of Jim Crow on her biggest night.

The show stars popular gospel artist Terrie Donald as Mc Daniel , Carlos Sanchez as her good friend "The King of Hollywood" Clark Gable, Jasmine Renee Thomas as Actress Louise Beavers, Megan Nix as Louella Parsons, and Tadrian White as dancer Bill "Bojangles Robinson.



All performances are at Midtown Art Center 3414 La Branch. Show times are Friday May 10 at 8 pm, Saturday May 11th at 3 pm and 8 pm, and Sunday at 4 pm. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at http://www.vincentvictoriapresents.com or at the door the day of the performance.





