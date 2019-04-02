First Full Spanish Production Produced At A.D. Players At The George Theater

A.D. Players is pleased to present their first ever show to produce entirely in Spanish this April. A.D. Players has a history of producing shows written by their founder, the late Jeannette Clift George. One of her most well-known and most produced shows is John, His Story. The play comes straight from the Gospel of John in the New Testament and tells the story of the seven signs, or miracles, that Jesus performed. The twist is that they are told from the perspective of the people that witnessed them. The play is funny, and moving, and a staple of A.D. Players history.

A.D. Players decided to commission a translation of the script into Spanish and it will be performed in the new Black Box Space. The stage floor of The George Theater has been converted to an intimate Black Box, and the audience will sit on the stage. Artistic Director, Kevin Dean said, "It's a fun and creative way to utilize our space, that allows for more intimate performances of shows that honor our founder. Jeannette loved Black Box Theaters, and this is a way to pay tribute to something we often talked about doing."

The Director, Marion Arthur Kirby, was a company member for over 20 years, and says "Juan, Su Historia had a profound effect on my life. The play's message of hope and healing, in a world filled with fear and darkness, refreshed my spirit. I was blessed to be part of the beginnings of John, His Story, seeing the first production soon after Mrs. George had written the play over 30 years ago, and then being a part of the many productions since that first show. Now to be on the ground floor of Juan, Su Historia, is an honor."

The concept of translating scripts into Spanish was a passion project for Karen Hodgin, whose husband Ric Hodgin has been a part of A.D. Players for 40 years. Karen recounts with joy the shared hope she had with Jeannette Clift George of doing a full length show in Spanish one day. That dream has become a reality, and with a cast of fluent Spanish speakers, this is an exciting opportunity for A.D. Players as they hope to reach out to the Latinx community which is such an important part of the City of Houston. "This is our gift." says Marion Arthur Kirby.

The show has a limited run with a preview on April 17 at 7:30pm, and shows April 18-20. Thursday at 7:30pm, Friday and Saturday at 8:00pm, and Saturday at 2:30pm. Tickets can be purchased online here or at the Box Office at 713-526-2721





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You