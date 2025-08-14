EIGHT NOTES TO HEAVEN Debuts at the Matchbox Theater

The event is on August 31, 2025.
Vincent Victoria Presents (VVP), the award‑winning nonprofit theater company, known for its portrayals of African Diaspora history, will release its latest cinematic venture, Eight Notes to Heaven. This electrifying fictional satire based on real events reconstructs the 1980s' most infamous musical rivalry-Rick James vs. Prince-for the first time in film. Bryce Ivan stars as Punk Funk pioneer Rick James, opposite Taylor Getwood's magnetic portrayal of Prince.
Join in at The MATCH Midtown Arts & Theater Center (Matchbox IV) on August 31, 2025, for a celebration. Doors open at noon with a double‑feature event:
Tickets and passes are available at the MATCH box office (3400 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002), by calling 713‑521‑4533 or 713‑325‑5370, and online.
Born James Ambrose Johnson in Buffalo, NY, Rick James (1948-2004) revolutionized late‑'70s and '80s funk with genre‑blending anthems such as "Super Freak," "Mary Jane," and "Fire & Desire." Across town, Minneapolis' prodigy Prince Rogers Nelson (1958-2016) forged a path of his own, penning hits for Madonna, Vanity 6, and more, while dazzling stages with his genre‑defying flair. Their rivalry-fueled by MTV snubs and personal slights-became the stuff of legend. Eight Notes to Heaven dramatizes this creative showdown with humor, heart, and an original score that captures the electric energy of the era.
