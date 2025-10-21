David Rainey to Return as Ebenezer Scrooge in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alley Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alley Theatre will present the return of Houston’s holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol. This holiday favorite promises a Christmas feast featuring the Alley's Resident Acting Company. Originally adapted and directed by Rob Melrose, Alley Artistic Associate Amber D. Gray will return as director after directing the remount in 2024. Resident Acting Company member David Rainey returns as Ebenezer Scrooge for the ninth time at the Alley.

A Christmas Carol invites audiences to celebrate the holidays and create cherished memories. This heartwarming Houston tradition continues to captivate and inspire. Audiences can experience this timeless tradition of the beloved tale by Charles Dickens with vibrant Victorian costumes, lively dance numbers, and stunning sets that transport them to 19th-century London. The production seamlessly blends the heartwarming story with a cappella renditions of favorite carols, filling the stage with the joyous sounds of the season.

Artistic Director Rob Melrose shares his thoughts on this year's production, “To create a new production of A Christmas Carol from scratch is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I was so honored to shape the Alley’s new adaptation of this beloved classic. This year, I’m happy once again to hand over the reins for remounting the show to Alley Theatre’s Artistic Associate Amber D. Gray. She did a lovely job remounting it last year.”

Managing Director Jennifer Bielstein adds, “It feels especially meaningful that my first production at the Alley is A Christmas Carol, a beloved tradition that has brought Houston families and friends together since 1989. Sharing this annual celebration is a wonderful way to begin my journey here. The Alley is a place where artistry and community meet, and A Christmas Carol captures that spirit beautifully. From the dedication of our incredible artists, staff, and crew, to the joy it sparks in our audiences, this story embodies the heart of the holidays: generosity, connection, and hope.”

The cast of A Christmas Carol includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Michelle Elaine as Mrs. Fezziwig, Dylan Godwin as Bob Cratchit, Chris Hutchison as Marley, Melissa Molano as Belle, David Rainey as Ebenezer Scrooge, and Christopher Salazar as Fred.

Rounding out the adult cast are Shawn Hamilton (Thornton Wilder’s The Emporium, The Nerd) as The Ghost of Christmas Present, Julia Krohn (Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d, Cowboy Bob) as Mrs. Cratchit, Derrick Moore as Young Adult Scrooge, Luis Quintero (The Body Snatcher, The Glass Menagerie) as The Ghost of Christmas Future, Todd Waite (Resident Acting Company Member Emeritus) as Mr. Fezziwig and ensemble members John Ryan Del Bosque, Alric Davis, Raven Justine Troup (Thornton Wilder’s The Emporium, Seascape, Amerikin), Jeremy Gee, Adam Gibbs (Amerikin, Cowboy Bob), Brittany Halen (Around the World in 80 Days), Brandon Hearnsberger (The Body Snatcher, Dial M for Murder), Amanda Martinez (Dial M for Murder), and understudies Orlando Arriaga (Noël Coward’s Private Lives, Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily), Brock Hatton, Jessica Tanner, Daniel Regojo, and Alexandra Szeto-Joe (Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d).