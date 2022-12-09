Broadway & Opera Star N'Kenge Headlines With Houston Symphony For A VERY MERRY POPS Concerts

This holiday season Broadway star, N'Kenge will make her joyous return to the Houston Symphony as featured guest artist for A Very Merry Pops, a three night holiday concert series, led by Principal Pops Conductor Michael Krajewski.

The performances will take place on December 15th, 17th and 18th, 2022 at The Jesse H. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts (615 Louisiana St; Houston, TX 77002-2715). Tickets are available now through the Houston Symphony website. Remote viewing will also be available via livestream on the Houston Symphony website for the Saturday, Dec. 17th show.

Fans can expect to hear holiday favorites, like "The First Noel" and "Joy to the World," set to show-stopping arrangements. This will be N'Kenge's first time working with highly sought-after pops conductor Michael Krajewski, who has a twenty-year relationship with the Houston Symphony. The Operatic star shares, "I am so excited to be returning to the Houston Symphony. The holidays are truly my absolute favorite time of the year. I can't wait to finally share the stage with Pops Conductor Michael Krajewski who is a rockstar here in Houston!"

The Juilliard and Manhattan School of Music-trained opera singer made her first crossover to Broadway in Sondheim on Sondheim as the standby to Vanessa Williams. She also appeared in Berry Gordy's Motown: The Musical, originating the role of the legendary Mary Wells, a performance that the New York Post hailed as "electrifying." Mr. Gordy himself called N'Kenge "the most versatile artist I know."

The International Award Winning singer's vocal and musical range covers five octaves and 11 languages. She has sung for Presidents and Dignitaries around the globe, including for President Clinton and for President Obama's historical Commander-in-Chief Inaugural Ball.

Kick off the holiday season with Broadway/Opera star N'Kenge and the Houston Symphony, performing A Very Merry Pops holiday concerts on Dec. 15, 17 and 18 at Jones Hall. Tickets are available now on the Houston Symphony website.

N'Kenge has performed as a soloist at world-renowned illustrious performance venues such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, Madison Square Garden and has headlined Pop and Opera concerts with Houston Symphony, Jacksonville Symphony, Cincinnati Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, and Cleveland Orchestra, to name a few. N'Kenge has graced the stage as a presenter at the 58th Annual NY Emmy Awards. N'Kenge Made her Broadway debut in Sondheim on Sondheim and is currently on Broadway in the revival of "Caroline, or Change." This energetic, well-rounded singer has performed with jazz greats like Ornette Coleman and Wynton Marsalis and was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of the leading roles in both the Elton John/Tim Rice Musical "Aida" and in Marion Caffey's "3 Mo' Divas" by the Helen Hayes Awards and the Arizoni Theater Awards.

In addition to her performances, N'Kenge is also a producer. She's currently developing a Broadway-bound musical celebrating Dorothy Dandridge's life and music. She is also developing a new TV musical dramedy, Black Butterfly, with TV producer Gina Goff.

For more info: NkengeMusic.com