Brave Little Company Announces Two New Touring Shows For Fall 2019

Brave Little Company is theatre for everyone. Bring our touring performances to your school, library, or community venue!



Since 2013, this professional, innovative theatre company has created works about, with, and for kids and their grown-ups, reflecting Houston's diversity in the artists we hire and the stories we tell. We emphasize the interaction between performer and audience, creating theatre the way kids play and empowering children to create art on their own.



Read about our 2019 - 2020 productions: original works that engage, entertain, and challenge kids of all ages (and their grown-ups).

First Day, Nueva Escuela

A New Bilingual Play

No matter what language they speak, tell your students their voice matters.



Book Now for Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 - Oct. 15). Easily enjoyed by speakers of English and Spanish. First Day, Nueva Escuela is the story of a girl who overcomes her fear of starting class at a new school (and of reading) by writing herself into the stories. Tía Elena wants to make sure Xiomara is ready for her first day at a new school, but no matter what story she suggests they read, Xiomara always finds a reason not to like it. And now there's just one day left before school starts! Reluctant readers and English language learners will be inspired to get into books, and it's easy to connect to summer reading hits such as The Interrupting Chicken, Carmela Full of Wishes, Tía Isa Wants a Car, A Chair for My Mother, or the Mo Willems books. The play is easily understood by speakers of English and Spanish, and its interactive storytelling helps audiences find compassion and empathy for the stories of others.

Price: $295 (Single Performance) / $450 (Back-to-Back)

Ages: K - 5th grade

Audience Limit: 350

Book Now - Young Audiences of Houston: 713-520-9264

Wooden O

An Interactive Shakespeare Adventure for Ages 3-5

Presented with modern text and music, Wooden O is an age-appropriate introduction to Will's many worlds! Tours Texas-wide. William Shakespeare called his stage a "wooden O" - an empty space where the audience's imagination helps the actors tell the story. Once kids ages 3-5 step into Brave Little Company's Wooden O, they'll be on an imaginative quest to help Robin Goodfellow, a prankster with a little magic up his sleeve. They'll engage their senses of sight, hearing, touch, and smell as they follow Robin's map to find a mysterious flower. Presented with modern text and music, Wooden O is an age-appropriate introduction to Will's many worlds!

Price: $195 (Single Performance) / $295 (Back-to-Back)

Ages: 3 to 5 years old (EC, Pre-K, K)

Audience Limit: 60

Book Now - Young Audiences of Houston: 713-520-9264 LEARN MORE

What else do we do? Visit our website to learn about our creative theatre opportunities for students with learning differences or THE BIG "US" PROJECT, a community-driven theatre piece created by 100 members of Houston's refugee communities. Brave Little Company is proud to tour through Young Audiences of Houston!





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You