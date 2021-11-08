BWW Review: Raise Your Voice for Theatre Under the Stars' Lively & Joyful SISTER ACT

Based on the hit-film, SISTER ACT is a feel-good musical comedy that is bringing joy, song and laughter to the people of Houston. SISTER ACT tells the story of a nightclub singer (Deloris) who is forced to take refuge from the mob in a convent. The story brings brings audiences joy and laughter as Deloris turns the convent choir into a soulful chorus complete with a Motown repertoire. Patrons of Theatre Under the Stars are captivated as we watch Deloris maneuver through the the sudden celebrity of the choir jeopardizing her identity.

The cast of the TUTS production of Sister Act.

Photo by Melissa Taylor.

When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier (Simone Gundy), witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior (Susan Koozin). Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir (Raven Justine Troup, Joline Mujica, and Cathy Newman), Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang (Alan H Green, Trey Morgan Lewis, Logan Kesler and Jamall Houston) is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Under the seamless direction and choreography of Theatre Under The Stars' Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges, Gundy has an incredible cast to play with. Houston's own Susan Koozin, brings so much delight and good humor to the role of Mother Superior, the woman who's convent Deloris finds herself in. The comedic-duo give the audience a number of laughs between their banter, wit and well placed song cues. The entire cast is a fine balance of good comedic timing, amazing singing, and pure fun. Before the second act is finished, the cast has the entire audience dancing and singing along as we celebrate having live-theatre back in Houston.

Simone Gundy as "Deloris Van Cartier"

and the cast of the TUTS production of Sister Act.

Photo by Melissa Taylor.

The immaculate costumes, designed by Colleen Grady, are beautifully displayed under the excellent lighting, designed by Gary C. Echelmeyer. This paired with the innovative scenic design, led by Adam Koch make for a visually pleasing two-hour stage experience.

Under the masterful musical direction of Alex Navarro and well-balanced sound design of Andrew Harper, SISTER ACT features original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors). In addition to music by Menken, the musical features lyrics by Glenn Slater, and book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner. Simone Gundy (NBC's The Voice, TUTS Memphis) stars as Deloris, bringing so much life and joy to this production in this TUTS production.

SISTER ACT runs from November 2nd to November 14th at The Hobby Center in Houston. Tickets start at just $40, with no additional fees. Visit tuts.com for tickets and more information. SISTER ACT is a full-length Broadway musical intended for ages 8+ and is not recommended for anyone under the age of 4.

COVID-19 Protocols: