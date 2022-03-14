BWW Review: A Modern Adaptation of SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Comes to The Alley Theatre

There's a moment in the second act of The Alley Theatre's Sense and Sensibility where all the disparate parts of the play come together through the staging. The entire cast sits together on a bench with heartbroken Marianne Dashwood (Melissa Pritchett) at one end and the unrequited lover Elinor Dashwood (Elizabeth Bunch) sitting at the other. These two sisters are overcome by their longing for unavailable men. Between them are a bunch of hooligans. There is such a clash between the chaos of the ever-gossiping ensemble enjoying the party and the sisters who feel like they're in another world. The biggest laugh of the whole show came when my eyes drifted away from the shenanigans and instead focussed on Melissa Pritchet's unending misery. She's a woman in love and she has much better things to do than interact with the rabble. I especially love how they barely left any space for her to sit.

This take on Jane Austen's classic novel, adapted by Kate Hamil, adds a great deal of humor to the surroundings of the story. The production could have easily lost the heart of the piece by over bloating the comedy, but by keeping it, for the most part, with the ensemble players we're allowed to take in the breadth of the emotions. The stakes come from gossip and desire. Decorum runs their lives. People's value, in terms of marriage, comes from their money. In the end, it's nice to be reminded that the love between the two sisters comes from a much more sincere place.

Of course, the real star of the piece is the costumes. We have dozens of characters coming in and out with some of the ensemble playing five or more, each with their own personality expressed through their clothing. The characters are even color-coded which reminds us that you should never trust a man dressed in red. The best costume belongs to Fanny Dashwood (Michelle Elaine) who sparkles in the light. It all comes together in an impressive feat that the Alley's costume department, and designer Hunter Kaczorowski, should be proud of. On a side note, Todd Waite (Lady Middleton/Ensemble) must be a fun person to design a dress for.

Sense and Sensibility runs until March 27. For tickets go to AlleyTheatre.org.