Apollo Chamber Players to Present ENLIGHTEN in November

Chamber Music America 2025 Ensemble of the Year Apollo Chamber Players will present ENLIGHTEN, the second program in their season-long American Story series, on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at 3:00pm and 6:00pm at Houston's Live Oak Meeting House.

As part of a program rich in cultural influences, ENLIGHTEN brings the world premiere of Cassette Dreams of the Singing Revolution, a work for string quartet by Rome Prize-winning Estonian-American composer Lembit Beecher, drawing inspiration from the nonviolent uprising in the Baltic countries during the 1980s and '90s. As a cultural counterpoint, this program also celebrates American Indian heritage and the enduring contributions of Indigenous tribes in shaping the U.S. Constitution. Moonstrike, a work commissioned by Apollo from the Chickasaw composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing in 2019, will feature in this program alongside narration by Houston-based Indigenous actress Amelia Rico, featured in productions including Paramount's 1923, AMC's Dark Winds, ABC's Grey's Anatomy, and Paramount's Yellowstone. The program illuminates how Native wisdom informed the U.S. Constitution and continues to infuse the nation's democratic spirit.

The American Story series staged its inaugural program, DECLARE, on October 4, 2025. Following, ENLIGHTEN, the series continues with two additional live programs in Houston: EMPOWER, on Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 7:30pm at MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center; and VENTURE at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, performed at both 3:00pm and 7:00pm on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

Together, the four themed American Story programs trace the many threads of the nation's identity as it approaches the 250th anniversary of its founding. In a thought-provoking journey through music, history, and storytelling, American Story reflects on the narratives that connect us, honoring the many voices that shape our history while looking ahead with hope toward a more inclusive and inspired future through the power of music.

American Story follows on the heels of Apollo's We the People series presented in the 2024-2025 season as a reflection on American democracy: its triumphs, its shortcomings, and the imperative of preserving its ideals for future generations. The program was cited in Apollo Chamber Players' selection as Chamber Music America's 2025 Ensemble of the Year, an honor presented to ensembles exemplifying "exceptional artistry, musicality and groundbreaking impact on the chamber music landscape." Apollo founder and Artistic Director Matthew J. Detrick reflected on the series' message, encompassing his own hopes and fears for the nation's future, in an op-ed published in The Strad, titled "When Diversity Became Dangerous."