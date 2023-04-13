Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Step Afrika!, and More Set For Performing Arts Houston 2023/24 Season

Performing Arts Houston has announced its 23/24 Season of national and international touring artists and new works from artists in the Houston community. The arrival of the new season will coincide with major advances in the multi-year renovation of Jones Hall, including the installation of new auditorium seating, expanded restrooms, and more.

"The 23/24 Season is about celebrating milestones and sharing moments that inspire joy," says Performing Arts Houston President & CEO Meg Booth. "We are presenting a wide range of artistic programming with a common thread of artists who embrace life with curiosity, humor, and creativity."

The multi-year renovation of Jesse H. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts will complete significant audience experience improvements for the start of the 23/24 Season. For the first time since 1996, over 2,500 new theater seats will be installed throughout the auditorium, along with new side aisles and access points to the seating area. New theatrical lighting, sound amplification systems, and a new glass elevator will be installed. Expanded and improved primary courtyard level restrooms will be unveiled, along with significantly improved access to those facilities. Later in the fall, a larger and reimagined Green Room space will open, with finishes to the lobby completed by the end of December. The renovation of Jones Hall builds on the excitement surrounding the soon-to-open Lynn Wyatt Square for the Performing Arts, a new greenspace for the Theater District.

"Jones Hall has been a Houston cultural landmark for over 56 years," Booth shares. "As the renovation of the theater continues, we're extraordinarily grateful to the individuals and institutions making this project possible. Jones Hall was built to provide all Houstonians access to the performing arts and stand the test of time. Thanks to this renovation, it will be a state-of-the-art performance space for Houstonians to enjoy for decades."

New Works by Houston's Artists

In January 2024, Performing Arts Houston will continue a commitment to support Houston artists by presenting commissions of world premieres as part of New/Now: The Houston Artist Commissioning Project. New/Now acts to amplify the artistic voices of our city by supporting new multi-genre performance works and presenting shared programs within the Theater District that represent the diversity of our city. Since its launch in 2020, New/Now has commissioned 19 world premieres by Houston artists.

"It's vital to the health of our community to create paths for Houston artists to be seen and celebrated," says Booth. "It's equally important for Houston audiences to see themselves reflected in the work that's on stage. New/Now gives our city's artists a path that increases representation and visibility of our richly diverse communities."

Applications for 23/24 New/Now awards opened Monday, April 3 and close on Friday, May 12. Winners will be announced later this summer. Details at performingartshouston.org/newnow.

Announcing the 2023-2024 Season

Opening the 23/24 Season, contemporary dance company MOMIX blends visual illusions with acrobatics in choreographer Moses Pendleton's newest work inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland. Attendees to MOMIX's Saturday, September 16 performance can attend the 23/24 Season Opening Night Party benefiting Performing Arts Houston's Education and Community Engagement programs for an additional cost of $100.

Fashion designer and media icon Isaac Mizrahi delivers an evening of cabaret and comedic musings, accompanied by a six-piece jazz band. Legendary film director, author, and artist John Waters brings his new rapid-fire vaudevillian monologue End of the World to Cullen Theater, complete with a "Group Therapy" VIP experience. Mexican-born, GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY Award®-winning singer-songwriter Lila Downs performs a new show for the Day of the Dead featuring folklorico dancing and a mariachi band.

Based on the popular 2005 DreamWork's animated film, Madagascar the Musical brings the story of adventurous animals from New York City to Jones Hall. Howie Mandel, the comedy and entertainment mainstay known from NBC's flagship program America's Got Talent, makes his Performing Arts Houston stand-up comedy debut. Step Afrika! makes their Houston debut as well, celebrating their 30th anniversary. The first professional dance company dedicated to stepping, founded by Houston native C. Brian Williams, will perform a new work inspired by the Stono Rebellion of 1739.

Continuing a nearly 600-year-long singing tradition, the Vienna Boys Choir returns to Houston, marking 100 years of international touring. One of America's pre-eminent humor writers and a Houston favorite, David Sedaris returns for his 12th presentation by Performing Arts Houston since 2002. The event features a book signing for all attendees.

New/Now: The Houston Artist Commissioning Project returns for its third year of world premieres by Houston artists. For the first time, tickets will be offered on a pay what you choose sliding scale, from $0 to $100, with ticket revenue directly supporting the creation of new works by local artists.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo returns to Jones Hall with the greatest works of their decades-long career, part of the company's 50th Anniversary Tour. The internationally renowned all-male ballet troupe, founded in New York City in 1974, has been presented by Performing Arts Houston since 1978.

Classical crossover artists Time for Three blend conservatory training with pop vocals and original compositions in their Houston debut. The trio's latest album, recorded with The Philadelphia Orchestra, won the 2023 GRAMMY Award® for Best Classical Instrumental Solo. Manual Cinema's Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster brings the books of Mo Willems to life with props, puppets, and live music, creating a film about friendship and acceptance in real time. Manual Cinema's engagement will include both public performances and education matinees offered to area schools.

One of the most celebrated modern dance institutions in the world, and the most-presented artist in Performing Arts Houston history, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns, featuring Texas native Alvin Ailey's magnum opus Revelations on every program. Bruce Liu, first prize winner of the 18th International Chopin Piano Competition makes his Houston recital debut with works by Ramaeu, Ravel, Chopin, and Liszt. The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes will host a screening of the beloved classic film, followed by a moderated Q&A where Elwes will discuss his experiences working on the film.

In a tour celebrating their 50-year career, GRAMMY Award®-winning group Kronos Quartet performs A Thousand Thoughts, a live documentary that unfolds the quartet's groundbreaking, continent-spanning, multi-decade career. Directed and narrated live by Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Sam Green (The Weather Underground), in collaboration with Emmy Award®-winning writer and editor Joe Bini (Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired, Grizzly Man), the performance features music and messages from Kronos' longtime collaborators, including Philip Glass, Laurie Anderson, Terry Riley, Tanya Tagaq, and Steve Reich.

Closing the season, internationally acclaimed Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain brings their signature British humor and catalogue of rock, pop, jazz, and classical ukulele arrangements to Cullen Theater. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own ukulele and play along during a special portion of the performance.

As previously announced, Bluey's Big Play will debut at the Brown Theater in July 2023. Bluey's Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® Award-winning animated children's series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, new music by Bluey composer Joff Bush, and life-sized puppets.

Additional programming will be announced throughout the season at performingartshouston.org.

Education & Community Engagement Programming



The 23/24 Season features extended programs for Houston area students and community members, including an Education Residency with Step Afrika!, student matinee performances of Manual Cinema's Leonardo!, and engagements with New/Now commissioning project winners. These special events add to Performing Arts Houston's regular ongoing Education & Community Engagement programming, including open rehearsals, master classes, Westwood Trust Creative Chats with mainstage artists, and H-E-B Performance Preludes, a series featuring local student and community performing arts groups in showcases that connect them to a wider audience.

Full extended programming will be announced in advance of the 23/24 Season, at performingartshouston.org/education.



