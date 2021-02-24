Alley Theatre's THE MAN WITH THE FLOWER IN HIS MOUTH Is Now Extended

The Alley Theatre's free digital production of The Man with the Flower in His Mouth is now available to view and has been extended through March 21, 2021 due to the winter storm in Texas.

Written by Luigi Pirandello and translated and directed by Rob Melrose, The Man with the Flower in His Mouth will be available to view for free.

Register to get a link to watch the show by clicking here.

Two strangers meet at a train station in the middle of the night. At first, their concerns seem the petty worries of the every day, but as they probe more deeply into life, death, and the meaning of existence. It is the play that inspired Edward Albee's masterpiece: The Zoo Story. Luigi Pirandello won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1934 and is considered to be one of the most innovative dramatists who ever lived. Alley Resident Acting Company Members Jay Sullivan and David Rainey ponder the wonder of being alive in this thought-provoking drama.

