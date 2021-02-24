Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alley Theatre's THE MAN WITH THE FLOWER IN HIS MOUTH Is Now Extended

Written by Luigi Pirandello and translated and directed by Rob Melrose, The Man with the Flower in His Mouth will be available to view for free.

Feb. 24, 2021  

The Alley Theatre's free digital production of The Man with the Flower in His Mouth is now available to view and has been extended through March 21, 2021 due to the winter storm in Texas.

Register to get a link to watch the show by clicking here.

Two strangers meet at a train station in the middle of the night. At first, their concerns seem the petty worries of the every day, but as they probe more deeply into life, death, and the meaning of existence. It is the play that inspired Edward Albee's masterpiece: The Zoo Story. Luigi Pirandello won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1934 and is considered to be one of the most innovative dramatists who ever lived. Alley Resident Acting Company Members Jay Sullivan and David Rainey ponder the wonder of being alive in this thought-provoking drama.

The Alley Theatre, one of America's leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Theatre produces up to 16 plays and nearly 500 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and re-invigorated classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline-actors, directors, designers, composers, playwrights-who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

The Alley is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs. Its audience enrichment programs include pre-show and post-performance talks, events, and workshops for audience members of all ages.


