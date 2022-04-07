Alley Theatre to Stage DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE

An incessantly ringing cell phone in a quiet café. A stranger at the next table who has had enough. And a dead man. So begins Dead Man's Cell Phone, a wildly imaginative comedy by MacArthur "Genius" Sarah Ruhl (The Clean House). An off-the-wall play about the odyssey of a woman forced to confront her own assumptions about morality, redemption, and the need to connect in a technologically obsessed world.

The Alley Theatre's production of the play begins previews on April 15th. The show's opening night is scheduled for April 20th and runs through May 8th. Dead Man's Cell Phone is directed by Brandon Weinbrenner and will take place at the Hubbard Theatre.



The Alley Theatre is located at 615 Texas Avenue, Houston, Texas 77002, United States.