Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alley Theatre to Stage DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE

pixeltracker

The production is set to run at the Hubbard Theatre from April 15th through May 8th.

Apr. 7, 2022  
Alley Theatre to Stage DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE

An incessantly ringing cell phone in a quiet café. A stranger at the next table who has had enough. And a dead man. So begins Dead Man's Cell Phone, a wildly imaginative comedy by MacArthur "Genius" Sarah Ruhl (The Clean House). An off-the-wall play about the odyssey of a woman forced to confront her own assumptions about morality, redemption, and the need to connect in a technologically obsessed world.

The Alley Theatre's production of the play begins previews on April 15th. The show's opening night is scheduled for April 20th and runs through May 8th. Dead Man's Cell Phone is directed by Brandon Weinbrenner and will take place at the Hubbard Theatre.

COVID PROTOCOLS
To review Alley Theatre's COVID protocols and policies, click here.

CONTENT ADVISORY
If you want to learn more about the content of this show, please click here for our content advisory page.

The Alley Theatre is located at 615 Texas Avenue, Houston, Texas 77002, United States.



Related Articles View More Houston Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Lady Gaga Announces 'The Chromatica Ball' Tour Dates
  • Josh Groban Announces 2022 Harmony Summer Tour
  • Jennifer Nettles Announces 'Broadway Under the Mistletoe' Tour
  • Sarah Brightman Announces New PBS Holiday Special & Holiday US Tour