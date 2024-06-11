Alley Theatre General Manager Brandon Kahn Elected as an Officer of LORT's Board of Directors

Debby Buchholz, Managing Director of La Jolla Playhouse, is President of the Board.
The League of Resident Theatres has elected a new slate of Officers to the Board of Directors, effective May 3, 2024, including Alley Theatre General Manager Brandon Kahn as Secretary.
Debby Buchholz, Managing Director of La Jolla Playhouse, is President of the Board, while Maggie Boland, Managing Director of Signature Theatre, and Rebecca Hopkins, Managing Director of Florida Studio Theatre, are Vice Presidents of the Board. Brandon Kahn, General Manager of Alley Theatre, and Suzanne Sweeney, Managing Director of Indiana Repertory Theatre, serve as Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.
“It is truly an honor to lead this phenomenal association of preeminent not-for-profit theaters from across the country at this important moment for the American theater,” said President of the Board Debby Buchholz. “I look forward to working with my fellow LORT managers and our labor partners to continue and build upon the positive working relationships that we have developed together over the past many years.”
The full LORT Board of Directors, as of May 25, 2024, consists of: Jennifer Bielstein, Executive Director of American Conservatory Theater; Maggie Boland, Managing Director of Signature Theatre; Diana Brown, General Manager of Guthrie Theater; Debby Buchholz, Managing Director of La Jolla Playhouse; John Collins, Managing Director of Goodman Theatre; Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., Executive Director of American Repertory Theater; Rebecca Hopkins, Managing Director of Florida Studio Theatre; Kit Ingui, Managing Director of Long Wharf Theatre; Brandon Kahn, General Manager of Alley Theatre; James McNeel, Managing Director of City Theatre Company; Janet Mullet, Managing Director of Northlight Theatre; Jessica Niebanck, General Manager of Lincoln Center Theater; Tom Parrish, Executive Director of Trinity Repertory Company; Mike Schleifer, Managing Director of Alliance Theatre; Florie Seery, Managing Director of Yale Repertory Theatre; Timothy J. Shields, Managing Director of The Old Globe; Adam Siegel, Managing Director of Lincoln Center Theater; Jenny Slattery, Associate Producer of Pasadena Playhouse; Nausica Stergiou, General Manager of Center Theatre Group; and Suzanne Sweeney, Managing Director of Indiana Repertory Theatre.
Brandon Kahn joined Alley Theatre in 2018 as General Manager where he works closely with the Artistic Director and Managing Director in handling the day-to-day operations of the Theatre. During his time at the Alley, Brandon has focused on improving operational systems to enhance the workplace environment for all of those involved. Brandon came to the role from Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts, where he served over six seasons as Producing Manager, Associate Line Producer, and Resident Production Stage Manager. During his time at Williamstown, three productions moved to major New York City not-for-profits, including Martyna Majok's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Cost of Living, and two productions transitioned to Broadway. Prior to Williamstown, Brandon worked as a freelance stage manager for ten years where he worked on five Broadway shows, six Off-Broadway shows and many regional productions. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and a Master of Fine Arts degree in Theatre Management and Producing from Columbia University. Additionally, Brandon has lectured at Columbia University and University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Brandon has served on multiple committees for the League of Resident Theatres, including planning multiple conferences and serving as a mentor in the LORT EDI Mentorship Program. Recently, he completed the Business/Civic Leadership Forum with the Center of Houston's Future. His wife Jennifer is Founder of SCENERY BAGS and they have two boys, Hudson and Judah.
