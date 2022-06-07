Alley Theatre Announces The Cast & Creative Team Of Cult Classic CLUE

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre announces the cast and creative team of its 76th season kick-off production - Clue, with screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price.

Clue is based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture and the Hasbro board game. This production runs July 22 - August 28, 2022 in the Hubbard Theatre and is directed by Alley's Associate Producer & Casting Director Brandon Weinbrenner.

It's a dark and stormy night, and you've been invited to a dinner party. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget... if they make it out alive. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult movie and the classic board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

"It is hard to believe the last Summer Chills at the Alley was Murder on the Orient Express in the summer of 2019! It was my first show, and it was so exciting to see the Hubbard full of Houstonians who love this tradition," shares Alley Artistic Director Rob Melrose. "Growing up, my favorite board game to play with my family was CLUE. Then I saw the movie in the theatres when it first came out with a bunch of my friends. When it was in the movie theatre, you only got to experience one of the three possible endings, whereas in our production, you get to see all three!

"Growing up in the 80s, CLUE was a mainstay of my most frequented VHS viewing collection," shares director Brandon Weinbrenner. "This production promises to lift up the very best comedic work the Alley's Resident Acting Company and Houston acting community collaborators have to offer. A whodunnit is afoot at Boddy Manor and it's up to Plum, Peacock, Mustard, Scarlet, Green, White, and our Summer Chills audience to solve the mystery. Summer Chills is back!"

The cast of Clue includes Alley's Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Mrs. White, Dylan Godwin as Wadsworth, Shawn Hamilton as The Unexpected Cop/ Chief of Police, Chris Hutchison as Mr. Boddy/ The Motorist/ Back Up Cop, Melissa Molano as The Cook/ Singing Telegram Girl/ Back Up Cop, Melissa Pritchett as Yvette, David Rainey as Colonel Mustard, Christopher Salazar as Mr. Green, and Todd Waite as Professor Plum.

Rounding out the cast is Michelle Elaine (Dead Man's Cell Phone, Sense and Sensibility) as Miss Scarlet, Susan Koozin (Murder on the Orient Express) as Mrs. Peacock and understudies Alan Brincks (The Supreme Leader) and Mai Le (High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest).

The creative team of Clue includes Scenic Designer Tim Mackabee, Costume Designer Ásta Bennie Hostetter, Lighting Designer Jason Lynch, Sound Designer Palmer Hefferan, Fight Director & Intimacy Coordinator Adam Noble, Stage Manager Kristen Larson, and Assistant Stage Manager Rebeca R.D. Hamlin.

From August 29 through September 11, a paid digital version of Clue filmed live at the Alley, will be available for viewing. Guests who have purchased an in-person ticket and do not feel comfortable attending in-person may transfer their ticket before the start of their ticketed performance to a digital ticket. Digital tickets are $20 and can be purchased at alleytheatre.org. Limited digital tickets will be available for purchase.