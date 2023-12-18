2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Houston Awards; RIDE THE CYCLONE, THE OLDEST BOY, Theatre Southwest & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

David LaDuca - RETROSEXUAL - David LaDuca Productions 28%

Brandon Allen - CAROL BURNETT TRIBUTE SHOW - Pasadena Little Theater 23%

Luke Hales - WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 15%

Cindy Perkins - WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 13%

Corey Barron - UNCLE EB - The Octarine Accord 10%

Joshua Page - UNCLE EB - The Octarine Accord 8%

WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Monroe Moore - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 8%

Erica Gallegos - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - National Youth Theater 8%

Keith Herrmann - AVENUE Q - Clear Creek Community Theatre 7%

Tatiana Pandiani - TORERA - Alley Theatre 6%

Austin Colburn - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 5%

Courtney Chilton - BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Garden Theater 4%

Monroe Moore - KINKY BOOTS - MVE - Deluxe Theatre 4%

Ellie Williams - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Stage Right of Texas 4%

Aisha Ussery - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 4%

Annabelle Lopez Ochoa - DELMIRA - Houston Ballet 4%

Amy keels - SEUSSICAL - Purple Box Theaters 3%

Cathy Marston - SUMMER AND SMOKE - Houston Ballet 3%

Dana Lewis - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 3%

Courtney Jones - DRAG WONDERETTES - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

Sarah Sneesby - NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED - Curiosity Lab & Theatre 3%

Stacy Hawking - MATILDA - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Angela Pajestka - DESCENDANTS - Class Act Productions 3%

Heidi Kloes - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Class Act Productions 3%

Audrey Carter & Dana Cretsinger - LES MISERABLES - Spark theatre 3%

Mieka Phillips - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 2%

Urian Washington - ADDAMS FAMILY - MVE - Deluxe Theatre 2%

Cherita Judson - DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Mieka Phillips - ANYTHING GOES - The Players Theatre Company 2%

Aisha Ussery - PHENOMENAL WOMAN: AN EVENING WITH MAYA ANGELOU - Ensemble theatre 2%

Luke Hamilton - PIPPIN - ArtFactory Houston 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amber Stepanik - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 14%

KiLee Thompson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 12%

Stephanie Patrisso - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 6%

Rebekah Hooton & Diana Goldman-Horn - SEUSSICAL - National Youth Theater 5%

Colleen Grady - RENT - TUTS 4%

Laurie Lewis - ANASTASIA - Class Act Productions 4%

Amy Kerne and Dee Willis - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 4%

Heather Morrill - INTO THE WOODS - Baytown Little Theater 4%

Tyoncé Moore - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

Kathyrn Moore - KINKY BOOTS - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

Leah Smith - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

Chaney Moore - ADVANCE MAN (PART 1 OF THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY) - The Octarine Accord 3%

Kim Tharp - TOTALLY 80'S, THE MUSICAL - National Youth Theater 3%

Victoria DePew - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 3%

Alejo Vietti - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 2%

Rodrigo Munoz - TORERA - Alley Theatre 2%

Ricky Martinez - BLAST RADIUS & SOVEREIGN (PARTS 2 AND 3 OF THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY) - The Octarine Accord 2%

Andrew Cloud - DRAG WONDERETTES - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Nicole Carter - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 2%

Krystal Uchem - CLYDE'S - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Raquel Barreto - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 2%

Andre Herrington - PARADISE BLUE - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Nicole Carter - LES MISERABLES - Spark theatre 1%

Helen Huang - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theatre 1%

Mara-Belle Rose D'Lacur - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Points North Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 21%

SWAN LAKE - Houston Ballet 14%

BONNIE & CLYDE - The Garden Theater 13%

THE NUTCRACKER - Houston Ballet 12%

TORERA - Alley Theatre 10%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 7%

LEGENDS OF CHINESE NEW YEAR - Express Children's Theatre 6%

DIVERGENCE - Houston Ballet 6%

GOOD VIBRATIONS - Houston Ballet 5%

DELMIRA - Houston Ballet 4%

SUMMER AND SMOKE - Houston Ballet 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Alyssa Pubentz - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 15%

Erin Urick - COMPANY - Playhouse 1960 15%

Tina Cafeo - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Playhouse 1960 6%

Ty Defoe - RENT - TUTS 6%

Aisha Ussery - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 4%

Ashley Love - SWEENEY TODD - College of the Mainland 4%

Dana Cretsinger & Hannah Hale - LES MISERABLES - Spark theatre 4%

Logan Vaden - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 4%

Joel Sandel - FOREVER PLAID - A.D. Players at the George Theater 4%

Monroe Moore - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

Christina Haynes - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 3%

Adam Isbell - SWEENEY TODD - The Players Theatre Company 3%

Heidi Kloes - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Class Act Productions 3%

Cyril Pajestka - ANASTASIA - Class Act Productions 2%

Monique Midgette - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - TUTS 2%

Ray Pereira - BRIGHT STAR - ImagineNation Theatre 2%

Cricket Pepper - IN THE HEIGHTS - Stage Right of Texas 2%

Trish Gant - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 1960 2%

Luke Hamilton - HAIR - ArtFactory Houston 2%

Monroe Moore - KINKY BOOTS - MVE - Deluxe Theatre 2%

Demi Sparks - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Cathy Holbrook - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Purple Box Theaters 2%

Lauren Mulacek - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Monroe Moore - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%

Lauren Mulacek - NEXT TO NORMAL - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Joseph Urick - HAMLET - Lonestar college CyFair Center of the Arts 13%

Stephanie Patrisso - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 8%

Ashley Love - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Stages Repertory Theatre 5%

RaMina Mirmortazavi - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 4%

Melody Montez - CLUE - Stage Right of Texas 4%

Andrew Roblyer, Sloane Teagle, Brenda Palestina, and Michelle Sosa - THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 4%

Andi Kirkland - THE WOMEN - Playhouse 1960 3%

Angela Perkins - LOVE’S COMPLICATED - Out The Ordinary Production 3%

Ebony Bell Darcy - PLUMSHUGA - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

Tatiana Pandiani - TORERA - Alley Theatre 3%

Whitney Zangarine - THE GREATEST PLAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD... - cone man running productions 3%

Colton Berry - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - ArtFactory Houston 3%

Sean Keith Thompson - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 2%

Sophia Watt - THE OLDEST BOY - Main Street Theater 2%

Ron Jones - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 2%

Jayme McGhan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

Aaron Brown - FAIRVIEW - 4th Wall Theatre 2%

Sam Martinez - SILENT SKY - Theatre Southwest 2%

Karla Brandau - ART - Company Onstage 2%

Vincent Victoria - DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presents/Midtown Arts Center 2%

Chay Yew - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Alley Theatre 2%

Vance Johnson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Garden Theater 2%

Eleanor Holdridge - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theatre 1%

Rob Melrose - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 1%

Shirley Jo - CLYDE'S - The Ensemble Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 10%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 9%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 5%

KINKY BOOTS - Moore Vision Entertainment 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Baytown Little Theater 3%

A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 1960 3%

SWEENEY TODD - The Players Theatre Company 2%

THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 2%

SWEENEY TODD - College of the Mainland 2%

COWBOY BOB - Alley Theatre 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 2%

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 2%

BRIGHT STAR - ImagineNation Theatre 2%

SEUSSICAL - Purple Box Theaters 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

TORERA - Alley Theatre 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Stage Right Productions 2%

URINETOWN - Stageworks Theatre 2%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 1%

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alley Theatre 1%

HAIR - ArtFactory Houston 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacob Zamarripa - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 11%

Vanessa Pearson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 9%

Shana Manna - SEUSSICAL - National Youth Theater 7%

Brandon Christian / Ron Neyland - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 6%

Brian Tovar - RENT - TUTS 5%

Ian Evans - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 5%

Cat Tate Starmer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 4%

Erika Ubias - THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 4%

Yuki Nakase Link - TORERA - Alley Theatre 4%

Cathy Holbrook - FOXFIRE - Purple Box Theaters 3%

Jacob Zamarripa - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Garden Theater 3%

Jacob Zamarripa - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Jet-Pac 3%

Rui Rita - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alley Theatre 3%

Hudson Davis - FOREVER PLAID - A.D. Players at the George Theater 3%

Rachel Carter - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 3%

Janessa Harris - CLYDE'S - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Hudson Davis - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

Kevin Tully - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 2%

Clint Allen - MACBETH - Houston Shakespeare Festival 2%

Ian Evans - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

David Palmer - MATILDA - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Cat Tate Starmer - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 2%

Hudson Davis - A MAROON'S GUIDE TO TIME AND SPACE - Catastrophic Theater 1%

John Meek - JULIUS CAESAR - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Kris Phepls - PARADISE BLUE - The Ensemble Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Chelsea Duncan - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Garden Theater 8%

Jesse J. Sanchez - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 8%

Dana CRETSINGER - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 6%

Ashlie Driver - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 6%

Carver Mathis - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 6%

Nathan Koci - HADESTOWN - Hobby Center 6%

Willie Brown Jr - LOVE’S COMPLICATED - Out The Ordinary Production 5%

Derrick Gibbs - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 5%

Phillip Hall - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - TUTS 5%

Danielle Webster - AVENUE Q - Clear Creek Community Theatre 5%

Alec Wimmer - SEUSSICAL - Purple Box Theaters 3%

Chika Kaba Ma'atunde - LOVE & SOUTHERN D!SCOMFORT - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Gerry Poland - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - A.D. Players at the George Theater 3%

John L. Cornelius II - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 3%

Phillip Hall - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

William Michael Luyties - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 3%

Beth Shillibeer - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 3%

Dana Cretsinger - LES MISERABLES - Spark theatre 3%

Jonathan Craft - FOREVER PLAID - A.D. Players at the George Theater 3%

Jonathan Craft - DRAG WONDERETTES - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

Adam Delka - MATILDA - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Derrick Gibbs - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Danielle Webster - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Kyle Shillibeer - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 2%

Danielle Webster - NUNSENSE - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%



Best Musical

RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 11%

COMPANY - Playhouse 1960 9%

COWBOY BOB - Alley Theatre 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Baytown Little Theater 5%

A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 4%

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Playhouse 1960 4%

SWEENEY TODD - TUTS 4%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Class Act Productions 4%

RENT - TUTS 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Moore Vision Entertianment 3%

DRAG WONDERETTES - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 3%

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 3%

BRIGHT STAR - ImagineNation Theatre 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 1960 3%

AVENUE Q - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 3%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

FOREVER PLAID - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Stage Right of Texas 2%

SWEENEY TODD - The Players Theatre Company 2%

URINETOWN - Stageworks Theatre 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - The Jet-Pac 2%

AIN'T TOO PROUD - Hobby Center 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Stage Right of Texas 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 11%

LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theatre 9%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - ArtFactory Houston 7%

WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 7%

NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED - Curiosity Lab & Theatre 6%

A TEXAS CAROL - A.D. Players at the George Theater 6%

WOLF PLAY - Rec Room Arts 6%

PHENOMENAL WOMAN: MAYA ANGELOU - The Ensemble Theatre 6%

HOUSE OF PATRICK - Vincent Victoria Presents/Midtown Arts Center 5%

PLUMSHUGA - Stages Repertory Theatre 5%

LOVE’S COMPLICATED - Out The Ordinary Production 5%

TORERA - Alley Theatre 4%

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alley theatre 4%

THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 4%

FISH'S BELLY - University of Houston 4%

TAMARIE'S TOTALLY TRUE REVUE (PLUS LIES TOO!) - Catastrophic Theater 2%

THE HOUSE OF PATRICK - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

THE NEW GIRL - Fade to Black Theater Frest 2%

FORGET ME NOT - Match 2 2%

LEGENDS OF CHINESE NEW YEAR - Express Children's Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Joseph Urick - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Playhouse 1960 9%

Emma Robinson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 8%

Alessandro Baldan - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Playhouse 1960 5%

Brent Cabote - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - National Youth Theater 5%

Whitney Wyatt - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Jet-Pac 3%

Nelson Perez - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 3%

Heather Morrill - INTO THE WOODS - Baytown Little Theater 2%

Teressa Zimmerman - RENT - TUTS 2%

Erica Bolden-Howard - DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Kinley Pletzer - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 2%

Drahnier Schmidt - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertianment 2%

Brandon Hearnsberger - COWBOY BOB - Alley Theatre 2%

Jackie Burns - COWBOY BOB - Alley Theatre 2%

Brandon Allen - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Hannah Yarbrough - ANASTASIA - Class Act Productions 2%

Tyoncé Moore - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Lucas Oliverez - SWEENEY TODD - The Players Theatre Company 2%

Cyril Pajestka - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Class Act Productions 2%

Stephen Driver - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 2%

Crystyl Swanson - NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED - Curiosity Lab & Theatre 2%

Wyatt Langehennig - FOOTLOOSE - Lonestar College Montgomery 1%

Faith Abbott - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 1960 1%

Sarah Sachi - THUNDER KNOCKING ON THE DOOR - Stages Repertory Theatre 1%

Brad Goertz - FOREVER PLAID - A.D. Players at the George Theater 1%

Ashley Perez - COWBOY BOB - Alley Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Joseph Ross - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 9%

Stephanie Patrisso - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 6%

Emily Buesing - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 4%

Brandon Allen - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 4%

Jill Linton - NOISES OFF - The Players Theatre Compant 3%

Ashley Love - MISERY - College of the Mainland 3%

Jasmine Renee Thomas - FROM AFRICA TO THE WHITE HOUSE - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Zachary Fine - SEASCAPE - Alley Theatre 2%

Todd Waite - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY - Alley Theatre 2%

Diana Alcaraz-Villa - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 2%

Grace Ojionuka - THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 2 AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 2%

Deborah Winters Chaney - FOXFIRE - Purple Box Theaters 2%

Roger Ramirez - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stage Right of Texas 2%

David Rainey - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 2%

Deborah Hope - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 2%

Briana J. Resa - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 2%

Teressa Zimmerman - ROE - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Erica Bolden - DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presents/Midtown Arts Center 2%

Trinity Dunn - HAMLET - Lonestar College-CyFair center for the arts 2%

Frank Mena - ART - Company Onstage 1%

John Patterson - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 1%

Aydin Mathews - WE LIVE BY THE SEA - Lone Star Montgomery College 1%

Candace Bradley-Green - LOVE’S COMPLICATED - Out The Ordinary Production 1%

Alexandra Silber - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theatre 1%

LaKeisha Randle - PHENOMENAL WOMAN: AN EVENING WITH MAYA ANGELOU - Ensemble theatre 1%



Best Play

THE OLDEST BOY - Main Street Theater 23%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 7%

AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 4%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 4%

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Hobby Center 3%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

A DOLL’S HOUSE PART 2 - Theatre Southwest 3%

A MAROON'S GUIDE TO TIME AND SPACE - Catastrophic Theater 3%

THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

LOVE’S COMPLICATED - Out The Ordinary Production 2%

THE WOMEN - Playhouse 1960 2%

NOISES OFF - The Players Theatre Company 2%

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alley Theatre 2%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Alley Theatre 1%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 1%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - ArtFactory Houston 1%

BLAQUE TCHERIE - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Garden Theater 1%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Rice University 1%

FOXFIRE - Purple Box Theaters 1%

WOLF PLAY - Rec Room Arts 1%

WE LIVE BY THE SEA - Lone Star Montgomery College 1%

DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presents/Midtown Arts Center 1%



Best Production of an Opera

LA TRAVIATA - Houston Grand Opera 33%

TOSCA - Houston Grand Opera 23%

STREET SCENE - Morrison Theater at Brockman Hall for Opera, the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University 14%

THE WRECKERS - Wortham Theater, Houston Grand Opera 14%

TRAVIATA - Houston Grand Opera 10%

L’INCORONAZIONE DI POPPEA - Morrison Theater at Brockman Hall for Opera, the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University 6%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kathy Pubentz - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 14%

Kristi and Cody Vaughn - SEUSSICAL - National Youth Theater 7%

Stephanie Patrisso, Chris Lowe & Bill Anders - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 6%

Manny Cafeo - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Playhouse 1960 6%

Torsten Louis - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 4%

Ari Kogut - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 4%

Tanya Orellana - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 4%

A Motown Christmass - JAMES V. THOMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Colton Berry - HAIR - ArtFactory Houston 3%

Lauren Mulacek - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

Lee O Barker - THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 3%

Johnny Barton - CLUE - Stage Right of Texas 3%

Jamie Desel - BRIGHT STAR - ImagineNation Theatre 3%

Afsaneh Ayani - A MAROON'S GUIDE TO TIME AND SPACE - Catastrophic Theater 2%

Keith Herrmann - AVENUE Q - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Monroe Moore - LITTLE SHOP OF HORROS - Moore Vision Entertianment 2%

Nicholas White - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 2%

Michael Locher - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 2%

Misty Hale - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 2%

Aprille Meek - JULIUS CAESAR - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Amy keels and Cathy Holbrook - FOXFIRE - Purple Box Theaters 2%

Stefan Azizi - WOLF PLAY - Rec Room Arts 2%

Afsaneh Aayani - THE OLDEST BOY - Main Street Theater 2%

Kevin Rigdon - SEASCAPE - Alley Theatre 2%

Katie Cross Carroll - SEUSSICAL - Purple Box Theaters 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Steele - HAMLET - Lonestar College-CyFair center for the arts 16%

Dr. Lisa Morales - SOUND OF MUSIC - National Youth Theater 11%

Lindsay Jones - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 7%

Jarred Popoff - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Garden Theater 6%

Rick Nichols - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 5%

Cliff Caruthers - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 5%

Andrew Roblyer & Mandy Mershon - THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 5%

Steven Sarp - AVENUE Q - Clear Creek Community Theatre 4%

Tricia Yurcak - SILENT SKY - Theatre Southwest 4%

Estus Stephens - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 4%

Robert Leslie Meek - WOLF PLAY - Rec Room Arts 3%

Isaiah Parnell - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 3%

John Gromada - THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alley Theatre 3%

Ryan Thornton - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - A.D. Players at the George Theater 3%

Adrian Washington - CLYDE'S - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Jon Harvey - MISERY - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 3%

Adrian Washington - PARADISE BLUE - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Cliff Caruthers - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 2%

Sean Keith Thompson - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 2%

Steven Sarp - JULIUS CAESAR - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Steven Sarp - WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Adrian Washington - LOVE & SOUTHERN D!SCOMFORT - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Beth Shillibeer - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 1%

Kyle Shillibeer - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 1%

Robert Leslie Meek - PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER - Rec Room Arts 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alessandro Baldan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 1960 10%

Steven Reeder - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Jet-Pac 8%

Cami Hough Payette - COMPANY - Playhouse 1960 7%

Lyle Tate - INTO THE WOODS - Baytown Little Theater 6%

Susan Koozin - COWBOY BOB - Alley Theatre 6%

Luke Housos - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - National Youth Theater 5%

Wyatt Langehennig - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Class Act Productions 3%

Troi Coleman - THUNDER KNOCKING ON THE DOOR - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

Kinley Pletzer - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Garden Theater 3%

Nelson Perez - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Whitney Wyatt - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 2%

Lauren Mulacek - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Natalie Monreal - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Class Act Productions 2%

Rocky Banks - THE FULLY MONTY - Galveston ETC 2%

Brandon Brumfield - ANASTASIA - Class Act Productions 2%

Aaron Phillips - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Elle Anders - INTO THE WOODS - Baytown Little Theater 1%

Lauren Herink - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%

Kyle Hamsher - SPAMALOT - Stage Right of Texas 1%

Elia Adams - DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

Maya Snideman - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 1%

Lucas Olivarez - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 1%

Pari Zangara - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Art Factory 1%

Olivia Clayton - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - ArtFactory Houston 1%

Wyatt Langehennig - ANASTASIA - Class Act Productions 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lloyd Wayne Taylor - THE OLDEST BOY - Main Street Theater 34%

Trinity Dunn - A DOLL’S HOUSE PART 2 - Theatre Southwest 8%

Ian Lewis - PHOTOGRAPH 51 - JCC Houston 3%

Orlando Arriaga - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 2%

Helen Rios - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Kat Blake - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 2%

Susan Koozin - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theatre 2%

Alric Davis - PHENOMENAL WOMAN: AN EVENING WITH MAYA ANGELOU - Ensemble Theatre 2%

Venise Watson - HOUSE OF PATRICK - Vincent Victoria Presents/Midtown Arts Center 2%

Amy Gustin Millin - SILENT SKY - Theatre Southwest 1%

Julia Noble - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - ArtFactory Houston 1%

Brandon Hearnsberger - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theatre 1%

Natasha Bates - LOVE’S COMPLICATED - Out The Ordinary Production 1%

Ansonia Jones - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 1%

Marvin Byrkett - FOXFIRE - Purple Box Theaters 1%

Kevin Crouch - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 1%

Judy Ahlhorn - PLAYING DOCTOR - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Elizabeth Bunch - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY - Alley Theatre 1%

Brandon Morgan - PARADISE BLUE - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Megan Matlock - THE SHADOW BOX - Playhouse 1960 1%

Tricia Yurcak - LONE STAR / LAUNDRY & BOURBON - Theatre Suburbia 1%

Teresa Ragland - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 1%

Dylan Godwin - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 1%

Aaron Garrett - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare in the Shade 1%

Kristina Treybig - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

CINDERELLA - Main Street Theater 16%

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK - The Ensemble Theatre 14%

SEUSSICAL - Moore Vision Entertianment 14%

OLIVER JR - Playhouse 1960 12%

13 THE MUSICAL - Class Act Productions 12%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Broadway Bound Youth Musical Theatre Co 11%

CINDERELLA - Theatre Southwest 8%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL FOR KIDS - Express Children's Theatre 6%

SEUSSICAL - Broadway Bound Youth Musical Theatre Co 6%

