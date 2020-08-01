VIDEO: Hong Kong Costume Designer and Actor Edmond Kok Wai-ho Shows Off Artistic Masks He's Created Since February

Hong Kong theatre costume designer and actor Edmond Kok Wai-ho was recently featured in a segment for South China Morning Post, about the creative mask designs he has made.

Kok has created more than 100 artistic masks since February 14, 2020.

He said that he wanted to use his artistic skills to "document history" during the pandemic through his visually striking mask creations, many of which were inspired by events as they unfolded in Hong Kong.

Check out the video below!

