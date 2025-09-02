The HK Phil Celebrates National Day With Music of Heroes and Legends

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of the National Day, Long Yu, Principal Guest Conductor of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil), will lead the orchestra in a programme filled with music of heroes and legends. Featuring HK Phil Concertmaster Jing Wang and dizi player Feng Tianshi, the concert will be held on 26 September 2025 (Fri) at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

The evening kicks off with Shostakovich's Festive Overture. Opening with a stately, full-bodied brass fanfare, the piece launches with ceremonial music that makes for an impressive call to attention, gathering weight and colour as more instruments join in. With the increasing tempo accompanied by impelling rhythmic patterns, audience will be captivated by the magnificent momentum throughout the piece. Designed to open a concert with instant brilliance, the Festive Overture is a brilliant example of Shostakovich's theatrical instincts and his gift for aural spectacle.

Following is the Hong Kong premiere of Tan Dun's Violin Concerto, Hero, showcasing HK Phil Concertmaster Jing Wang as soloist. An Academy Award-winning composer and UNESCO Global Goodwill Ambassador, Tan has made an indelible mark on the world's music scene with a creative repertoire that crosses the boundaries between classical music, multimedia performance, and Eastern and Western traditions. Based on the composer's own score for the critically-acclaimed martial arts film Hero, the concerto echoes the film's grandness, embodied by the film character Snow's self-sacrifice for her country.

The programme culminates with another Hong Kong premiere, Wuxia - Commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the Birth of Jin Yong by local composer Elliot Leung. Wuxia is a symphonic exploration of the rich narratives and iconic characters from the works of Jin Yong, the master of martial arts fiction. With five programmatic movements, the piece weaves together leitmotifs representing heroes, battles, love, and deception. Each movement portrays a self-contained story, while forming a grand epic together. Feng Tianshi, renowned for her mastery of dizi, will take the centre stage in this performance.