The Film Music of Alexandre Desplat Comes to HK Philharmonic

Performances run 20-21 June.
From the quirky charm of The Grand Budapest Hotel to the enchanting depths of The Shape of Water, French composer Alexandre Desplat’s impeccable scores add a touch of magic to every film he graces.
Among a staggering 11 Academy Award nominations, Desplat has emerged victorious twice. He also boasts two Golden Globes and two Grammys, earning the admiration of music fans worldwide. His music will be directed by Solrey, a prolific musician and artistic director of Desplat’s music.
The concert runs approximately 1 hours 45 minutes with an intermission.
Film music composed by Alexandre Desplat, including:
Godzilla
The Ghost Writer
Girl with a Pearl Earring
The King’s speech
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Wes Anderson Suite: Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The French Dispatch
Un héros très discret
The Imitation Game
Birth
Lust, Caution
The Shape of Water
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Suite
Best Scenic Design - Live Standings
|Vote Now!
Videos