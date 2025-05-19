The Film Music of Alexandre Desplat Comes to HK Philharmonic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







From the quirky charm of The Grand Budapest Hotel to the enchanting depths of The Shape of Water, French composer Alexandre Desplat’s impeccable scores add a touch of magic to every film he graces.

Among a staggering 11 Academy Award nominations, Desplat has emerged victorious twice. He also boasts two Golden Globes and two Grammys, earning the admiration of music fans worldwide. His music will be directed by Solrey, a prolific musician and artistic director of Desplat’s music.

The concert runs approximately 1 hours 45 minutes with an intermission.

Programme

Film music composed by Alexandre Desplat, including:

Godzilla

The Ghost Writer

Girl with a Pearl Earring

The King’s speech

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Wes Anderson Suite: Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The French Dispatch

Un héros très discret

The Imitation Game

Birth

Lust, Caution

The Shape of Water

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Suite

