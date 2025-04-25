Long Yu & Frank Peter Zimmermann Perform With the HK Phil in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Long Yu & Frank Peter Zimmermann will perform with the HK Phil as part of the Swire Maestro Series. The performance is on 22 May.

Immerse yourself in the majestic soundscapes of Edward Elgar as the HK Phil performs his beloved Enigma Variations and Violin Concerto. HK Phil Principal Guest Conductor Long Yu conducts the masterful and deeply personal Variations, each one a musical portrait of Elgar’s close friends and family. Acclaimed violinist Frank Peter Zimmermann takes centre stage to showcase his virtuosity in Elgar’s passionate and lyrical Violin Concerto, a work written for Fritz Kreisler who was known for his technical brilliance.

The concert runs approximately 1 hour 45 minutes with an intermission.

Programme

ELGAR Enigma Variations

ELGAR Violin Concerto

