Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Announces 'Phil Your Life' Season Three

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil)'s acclaimed "Phil Your Life" reveals secrets of orchestral music in Season 3 through playful storytelling, HK Phil performances and various art forms. The first episode, titled The Four Families Conflict, is released on HK Phil online platforms today. The upcoming two episodes, titled The Amazing Moving Company and This Story is Entirely Fictional. Any Similarity is Coincidental, will be available in August and September 2022 respectively.

Featuring various visual art forms, such as stop-motion animation, paper puppet and sand art, Season 3 tells creative short stories catered for all ages to present fun facts about orchestra seating, Beethoven's life and the evolution of musical styles.

The first episode, titled The Four Families Conflict, demonstrates the rationale behind the current orchestral seating by portraying a dispute among four fictional royal orchestral families represented by personifications of musical instruments.

Swire and the HK Phil have joined hands to develop new community initiatives since 2021. The "Phil Your Life" series aims to bring the general public one step closer to classical music, and open the door to classical music for the new audience. It is designed to brighten up lives in a light-hearted way by drawing the amusing connections between music and daily life. The first two seasons have brought music into dialogue with food and wellness respectively. All episodes of both seasons are available at hkphil.org/watch-and-listen/online-programme/phil-your-life and other HK Phil online platforms.

Starting from today (29 July)*, "Phil Your Life - MUSIC X STORYTELLING" goes live with one episode per month on HK Phil website, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, WeChat and Bilibili. Stay tuned for further updates on HK Phil's online platforms!