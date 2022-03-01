Hong Kong Dance Company's Announces Fourth Round of 'Dance with Friends'
Learn more about the upcoming lineup of online events!
The Hong Kong Dance Company will start from March 4th with a variety of programs on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and gather with fans online to cheer everyone on in the stormy days!Hong Kong Dance Company is presenting the fourth round of online events on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube Channel. Stay tuned to our invigorating online activities that sure will lift everybody's spirits! Follow our Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe and like our YouTube Channel to make sure you don't miss out on any of these special treats!
60 Seconds!
Quick Answers - Folk Dance
Lightning Rounds on Ethnic Dance
March 7 to April 18 (every Monday) 9:00pm
Dancers' Secret Gardens
March 15 to April 12 (every Tuesday) 9:00pm
Stretch It Out!
March 9 to April 13 (every Wednesday) 3:00pm
Ethnic Dance Fun
March 4 to April 29 (every other Friday) 9:00pm
