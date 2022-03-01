Hong Kong Dance Company's Announces Fourth Round of 'Dance with Friends'

The Hong Kong Dance Company will start from March 4th with a variety of programs on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and gather with fans online to cheer everyone on in the stormy days!

Hong Kong Dance Company is presenting the fourth round of online events on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube Channel. Stay tuned to our invigorating online activities that sure will lift everybody's spirits!

60 Seconds!

Quick Answers - Folk Dance

Lightning Rounds on Ethnic Dance

March 7 to April 18 (every Monday) 9:00pm

Test response! Take the test! Faced with a series of tricky questions about ethnic folk dance, how do the dancers deal with it?

Dancers' Secret Gardens

March 15 to April 12 (every Tuesday) 9:00pm

The inspiration for dancing comes from life, why do you feel? Why do you dance? In the world of dancers, a little touch may be the beginning of creation.

Stretch It Out!

March 9 to April 13 (every Wednesday) 3:00pm

Recently, I work from home, take online classes, or dare not go out, and I am often stuck at home. Watching too much computer can easily cause shoulder and neck pain, sitting and eating too much can easily cause a big belly. This time, dancers Tang Zhiwen and He Zhilin will introduce some stretching exercises for you, and then combine the dance moves to show the beauty of the body. Stretching the body every day will help the tensed muscles to relax and regain elasticity, improve blood circulation, reduce physical fatigue, and gradually improve physical health. Come and stretch together, you can do it!

Ethnic Dance Fun

March 4 to April 29 (every other Friday) 9:00pm

The folk dances are colorful, enthusiastic and dynamic. This time, I will show you "Mexi Leip", "Dao Lang", "Moonlight", "Song of the Eagle" and "Top Bowl Dance", and relive the wonderful performances together !