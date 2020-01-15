Hong Kong Dance Company and Actors' Family Present A TALE OF THE SOUTHERN SKY

Thirteen years after the award-winning production of Border Town, Hong Kong Dance Company and Actor's Family reunite for this original musical.

The journey for the creation of A Tale of the Southern Sky started in 2014. The 2017 attempt with a Read-through performance was well-received with 98% attendance. This year, co-presented by Actors' Family and Hong Kong Dance Company, A Tale of the Southern Sky will be staged at Hong Kong Cultural Centre Grand Theatre from June 27 to July 5, 2020.

The story started in late 1890s, when Hong Kong emerges as an important trading port amidst trading ships that sails from north to south. Chan Yat Shui, a young lad from Chiu Chow, travels to Hong Kong all alone with the vision of becoming a successful man in this land of fortune. Through hard work and dedication, he climbs from a lowly collie at the docks to the proud owner of a rice trading company Yue Tai Long. In 1920, supply of rice was in crisis. The common people suffer from the shortage of rice, while the greedy rice traders, led by Yu Siu Hung, make huge profits. Chan struggles between the pursuit for self-serving profits and justice for all. With the help of the female pirate Tsui Lo Hoi, he extends his helping hands and saves many lives. By 1941, when the city stands at the brink of surrender, Chan could feel his heart beating with the pulse of Hong Kong.

This original musical is an amalgamation of our talents in the drama industry and the dance industry. We are honoured to invite four masters to cooperate on the creation of this musical: Playwright & Lyricist Cheung Fei Fan; Composer, Arranger & Music Director Lau Wing Tao; Co-director & Choreographer Yang Yuntao and Co-director Chu Pak Him. The main cast includes Xie Yin, Chen Rong and special starring for the performance Angus Chan. This unique Cantonese Musical will bring to our audience a refreshing form of performance. It's a musical that belongs to Hong Kong!

Early Bird Discount

Booking Period: 23.12.2019 - 20.1.2020

https://www.art-mate.net/doc/55931

Tickets available at URBTIX from 24 April 2020.





