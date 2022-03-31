Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hong Kong Dance Company Announces Upcoming Lineup of Online Events

pixeltracker

Follow the company's Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe and like their YouTube Channel to make sure you don’t miss out on any of these special treats!

Mar. 31, 2022  
Hong Kong Dance Company Announces Upcoming Lineup of Online Events

Hong Kong Dance Company is presenting the fourth round of online events on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube Channel. Stay tuned to our invigorating online activities that sure will lift everybody's spirits! Exciting happenings include: Lightning Rounds on Ethnic Dance, Stretch It Out! and Ethnic Dance Fun.

Follow the company's Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe and like their YouTube Channel to make sure you don't miss out on any of these special treats!

Please refer to the Chinese version for further details of the programmes.

Learn more at https://www.hkdance.com/whatson.php?id=175&amp;action=details



Related Articles View More Hong Kong Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • 'Essentialisms & Self-Discovery' Exhibit Opens In New York City
  • TRU Announces Community Gathering Via Zoom: Maximizing Your Visibility On Social Media, April 1
  • Matt Fraser, Celebrity's Most Sought Psychic Medium, Announces Exclusive NYC Event At The Palladium
  • Leading Female Organist Gail Archer Performs Ukrainian Music In Benefit Concert, April 28