Aurora Theatre Presents COVID & CIGARETTES: A Collection Of Virtual 10-Minute Plays

After Coffee & Cigarettes (2011) and Champagne & Cigarettes (2012), Aurora Theatre will is proud to present C&C vol. 3: COVID & Cigarettes, A collection of virtual 10-minute plays 13 original plays, 30 actors, 13 playwrights and 10 directors from all around the world (including Hong Kong, New York, Zurich, Sydney and more) have joined together to bring back the magic of the theatre - in the comfort of your home! To celebrate Aurora Theatre's ten-year anniversary, we are proud to present our first virtual- and global- production.

A collection of stories of different people experiencing the various facets of COVID19, from smoking cigarettes to cure the virus, to stressed out parents coping with restless children, and challenged lovers learning to adapt to the new normal, C&C gathers a variety of situations and people, all joined together by the same guilty pleasure: the cigarette.

Presented by Aurora Theatre Designed by Nicole Garbellini The collection is written by: Glenn Alterman, Omar Bakry, Barbara Blatner, Dipti Bramhandkar, David Deblinger, Michael Donohue, Ryan King, James McLindon, Nicol Moller, Candice Moore, Marj O'Neill-Butler, Neil Runcieman, Emma Wood. With the special participation of Roger Hendrick Simon. Directed by: Christy Greenfeather, Gaelle Gogneau Koerckel, Ryan King, Faith Lawson, Eddie Lew, Joyce Lo, William Martinko, Isabella So, Lulu Ward Starring: Kim Barrios Lin, Mahalia Bowles, Hope Carter, Ian Cheung, Ishani Das, Sophis Drapeau, Erika Frase, Caterina Foti, Nicole Garbellini, Stella Garimberti, Gabrielle Green, Roger Hendricks Simon, Fady Kerko, Yuyu Kitamura, Csarina Mada, Nicol Moller, Amyia Nagpal, Bryan Nee, Haythem Noor, Helen Norton, David Ogilvie, Sean Phillips, Lauren Rose Quigley, Neil Runcieman, Sarah Wun,

Dates: November 7th at 9:00PM (GMT +8) Will be on YouTube till January 7th This is an English-language production. It contains adult language and themes. 13+ recommended.

