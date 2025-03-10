Review: RENT at Kennedy Theatre At UH Mānoa

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As a lifelong theatre lover, there are few things more exhilarating than witnessing a new generation of performers coming into their own, revitalizing the art form and breathing new life into classics that made a mark long before any of them were born. Under the direction of UHM’s new Assistant Professor of Acting Joshua “Baba” Kamoani’ala Tavares, the entire ‘ohana of RENT at UH Mānoa’s Kennedy Theatre lit up the space with aloha, heartbreak, pleather, soaring vocals, queer joy, sequins, existential dread, and the unbridled energy of young people united for justice and love. From the opening oli and pre-show announcements referencing pagers, to the joyous curtain call sing-along reprise of “Seasons of Love”, it was a beautiful privilege to witness.

The cast of RENT at UH Mānoa

RENT has been resonating with audiences since it burst onto the Broadway scene in 1996, and its themes of art versus capitalism, the ravages of pandemics, the ache to find one’s place in the world, and the overarching need for community and acceptance are still as relevant now as they were nearly thirty years ago. This production at UHM felt particularly visceral, being performed primarily by performers who are the exact ages of their characters, performers who survived a public health crisis in very recent memory. While COVID-19 has had a different societal impact than the AIDS epidemic did in the 80s and 90s, there was an added layer of immediacy and hitting close to home while witnessing this particular cast tell this particular story. These and other parallels between New York City in 1996 and Hawai’i in 2025 were further highlighted by Mr. Tavares in his Director’s Note, and evident in the care with which he helmed this production.

RENT clearly holds a special place in Mr. Tavares’ heart, as he himself played Angel in the national tour, and his love for this show was echoed and amplified by the creatives with whom he collaborated for this production. The choreography (by Aubrey Lee Staley) throughout was dynamic and evocative, with added sparkle courtesy of Queer Movement Specialist Sami L.A. Akuna (aka Cocoa Chandelier). Whether it was the beautiful simplicity of “Without You”, Kaʻenaaloha Watson’s Mimi devouring the stage like an alternate reality Galinda in “Out Tonight”, Casey Kekoa Lauti’s Angel playing a pickle tub like a pahu, or the massive ensemble undertaking of the Act I closer “La Vie Boheme”, the movement on display was a joy to watch, and made excellent use of the many levels and entrances provided by the set design (Antonio Hernandez).

While there was serious talent on display throughout the entire company, I was really blown away by two performers in particular. I had the pleasure of seeing Keanu Tavita Roe in Once On This Island at Mānoa Valley Theatre a few months ago, and was excited to see him on stage again in such an iconic role. His interpretation of Tom Collins oozed compassion and aloha, with a little anarchistic edge. His vocal chops are second to none, and he made “I’ll Cover You Reprise” one of the most breathtaking numbers of the show. On the opposite end of the character spectrum, Ainsley Shearer as Maureen was a total showstopper, with the audience in the palm of her hand from her very first “moo”. Her histrionics and vocal prowess were captivating and joyous, and gave the show a jolt of manic energy from the second she stepped on stage halfway through Act I in a cloud of haze.

RENT is one of those shows that sticks in your heart and mind long after you’ve left the theatre, and that tends to go double for those who have the privilege to perform it and continue the legacy of Jonathan Larson’s magnum opus. Seeing it brought to life once more on the stage of the Kennedy Theatre in the midst of a volatile and uncertain political, social, and environmental climate was revitalizing, and made the closing question of “will I wake tomorrow from this nightmare?” take on a whole new meaning. But if this production is a sign of things to come under Mr. Tavares’ watch at UHM, then I think this new generation of haumana have a bright future ahead of them.

