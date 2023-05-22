Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the Winner of theApril 2023 Go Try PlayWrite Contest

The April Go Try PlayWrite winner is Cherielyn Ferguson for her piece Everthingʻs Under Control.

The April Go Try PlayWrite winner is Cherielyn Ferguson for her piece Everthingʻs Under Control.

April 2023 prompt: Write a ten page maximum scene or an eight page maximum monologue of someone "mansplaining" something to someone else. Here's a rather simplistic example: a hammer explaining to a nail what it's like to be a nail. Good luck playwrights.

Cherielyn Ferguson is a San Francisco Bay Area playwright who's very pleased that the Kumu Kahua Theatre selected Everything's Under Control to be part of its Go Try PlayWrite series. Cherielyn's plays have been produced and read at PlayGround-SF, Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre, Oakland's Pan Theatre, the Shawnee Playhouse in Pennsylvania, Minneapolis's Chameleon Theatre Circle, Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado, and at Australia's Gemco Players. She's a member of the Dramatists Guild, Theatre Bay Area, Berkeley's Play Café, the Playwrights Center, and PlayGround-SF's 2022-23 writers pool. She participated in the 2022 Kennedy Center Playwriting Intensive.

https://newplayexchange.org/users/29349/cherielyn-ferguson


Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. The monthly Judges are theatre practitioners from the Hawaii theatre community. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III.

Kumu Kahua Theatre is now accepting entries for the May 2023 Go Try PlayWrite Contest. The prompt for the month of May is: A woke prompt. Write a ten page maximum scene about a group of people retaliating against a companies "woke" policy. Like doing some kind of action against Target selling rainbow flags, or Disney having a pride day, or Budweiser beer. Whatever it is, it's more than a protest or a boycott.


CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT

Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month.  All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.
 Look for further future projects using scripts submitted for this contest - coming soon!

Kumu Kahua productions are supported in part by the NME Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, the Island Insurance Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 and the American Rescue Plan of 2021, McInerny Foundation (Bank of Hawaii, Trustee); The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawaiʻi, The AAPI Community Fund, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Hawaiian Electric Company, Alexander & Baldwin, The John R Halligan Charitable Fund, Spectrum/Charter Communications, Vacations Hawaiʻi, ABC Stores, the Gloria Kosasa Gainsley Fund, Hawaiʻi Public Radio, The Kim Coco Fund for Justice of the Iwamoto Family Foundation, Edric Sakamoto, Ron and Rachel Heller, and other foundations, businesses, and loyal patrons.

