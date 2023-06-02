Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the June 2023 Prompt for Go Try PlayWrite

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners in 2023 will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press announce the June prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.

The prompt for the month of June 2023 is: 

A 3 prop prompt.  Write a ten page maximum scene that uses a leaf blower, a Ken doll, and a can of Spam.  Whatever scene you create, you must use all three props, and each prop must be essential to the action/story of the scene.

Each month entrants must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre’s Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month.  All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild. 

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Each month Judges are selected from among the many talented theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community. 

Submit your June entries HERE

Kumu Kahua productions are supported in part by the NME Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community
Foundation, the Island Insurance Foundation, The American Rescue Plan of 2021, The State
Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawaiʻi, The AAPI Community Fund, The Richard Aadland Fund, The Honolulu Star-
Advertiser, Hawaiian Electric Company, Alexander &amp; Baldwin, The John R. Halligan Charitable Fund, Spectrum/Charter Communications, ABC Stores, the Gloria Kosasa Gainsley Fund, Hawaiʻi Public Radio, The Kim Coco Fund for Justice of the Iwamoto Family Foundation, Vacations Hawaiʻi, Zippy’s Restaurants, Hawaiian Electric, Edric Sakamoto, Ron and Rachel Heller, Leonard and Charlotte Chow, and other foundations, businesses, and loyal patrons.

Recommended For You