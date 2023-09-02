Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The September 2023 Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite

Contest winners in 2023 will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

By: Sep. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
KAISARA World Premiere from Hana Keaka to Begin Kennedy Theatre's 2023-2024 Season Photo 2 KAISARA World Premiere from Hana Keaka to Begin Kennedy Theatre's 2023-2024 Season
Honolulu Theatre for Youth Performs World Premiere of THE ROYAL SCHOOL Photo 3 Honolulu Theatre for Youth Performs World Premiere of THE ROYAL SCHOOL
MACC Will Host a Major Benefit Concert in September Photo 4 MACC Will Host a Major Benefit Concert in September

Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The September 2023 Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the September prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners in 2023 will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

The prompt for the month of September 2023 is: 

A Karen vs. Karen prompt.  Write a ten (10) page maximum scene about a conflict between at least two (2) “Karens.”  The two “Karens” are both perpetrator and victim.  All the usual “Karen” tropes apply, but for the purposes of this a prompt, a “Karen” is loosely defined as a person who demands civility for themselves from someone, but goes about it in the most uncivil way.

Each month entrants must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month.  All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild. 

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Each month Judges are selected from among the many talented theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community. 

Submit your September entries HERE

Kumu Kahua productions are supported in part by the NME Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, the Island Insurance Foundation, The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawaiʻi, The AAPI Community Fund, The Richard Aadland Fund, The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, The John R. Halligan Charitable Fund, Spectrum/Charter Communications, ABC Stores, the Gloria Kosasa Gainsley Fund, Hawaiʻi Public Radio, H. Hawaii Media, Simply Storage, The Kim Coco Fund for Justice of the Iwamoto Family Foundation, Vacations Hawaiʻi, Zippy's Restaurants, Highway Inn, Generations Magazine, CVS/Longs Drugs, HMSA, Hawaiian Electric, MonkeyPod, Edric Sakamoto, Ron and Rachel Heller, Leonard and Charlotte Chow, and other foundations, businesses, and loyal patrons.



RELATED STORIES - Hawaii

1
MACC Will Host a Major Benefit Concert in September Photo
MACC Will Host a Major Benefit Concert in September

 In light of recent tragic events The Maui Arts & Cultural Center & Kapono Inc. are presenting  We Are Friends - A Maui Wildfire Benefit Concert, hosted by Henry Kapono and featuring a massive all-star lineup of performers.

2
Honolulu Theatre for Youth Performs World Premiere of THE ROYAL SCHOOL Photo
Honolulu Theatre for Youth Performs World Premiere of THE ROYAL SCHOOL

Honolulu Theatre for Youth has announced the world premiere of The Royal School by Moses Goods and Lee Cataluna. The production brings to life a time when Hawaiian leaders Kamehameha IV, Kamehameha V, Bernice Pauahi Bishop, Queen Lili`uokalani, Queen Emma, and King Kalakaua were together as children at Ke Kula Keiki Ali`i, the Royal School. 

3
KAISARA World Premiere from Hana Keaka to Begin Kennedy Theatres 2023-2024 Season Photo
KAISARA World Premiere from Hana Keaka to Begin Kennedy Theatre's 2023-2024 Season

University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre & Dance and Kennedy Theatre will present Kaisara, a world premiere hana keaka (Hawaiian Theatre) performance written and directed by Iāsona Kaper and inspired by four scenes from William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar that were translated into 'ōlelo Hawai'i by James N. K. Keola and published in Ka Nupepa Kuokoa in 1896.

4
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the Winner of the July 2023 Go Try PlayWr Photo
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the Winner of the July 2023 Go Try PlayWrite Contest

The July Go Try PlayWrite winner is Steven D. Miller for his pieceIamb and You Are Too

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
View all Videos

Hawaii SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Raise Your Voice
Maui OnStage (11/09-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Are We There Yet, Baby?
UHM Kennedy Theatre (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Glitter in the Paʻakai
UHM Kennedy Theatre (2/07-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Maiden Benten and the Bandits of the White Waves
UHM Kennedy Theatre (4/19-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nutcracker Sweets
Maui OnStage (12/14-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Water Station
UHM Kennedy Theatre (11/15-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show
Maui OnStage (10/06-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HAKU WALE
UHM Kennedy Theatre (10/21-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kaisara
UHM Kennedy Theatre (9/20-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aloha Ha Comedy Club
Aloha Ha Comedy Club (8/08-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You