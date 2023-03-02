Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The March 2023 Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press announce the March prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.
Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners in 2023 will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.
The prompt for the month of March 2023 is:
Something a little different. Write an extended stage direction, no more than 8 pages, that you consider impossible to execute on stage. For example, Ibsen's play, When We Dead Awaken, ends with an avalanche carrying two characters to their death.
Each month entrants must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.
There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Each month Judges are selected from among the many talented theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community.
Submit your March entries HERE
The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents the Maui debut of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, one of the most original forces in contemporary dance, for a performance in Castle Theater Wednesday, March 1 at 7:30 pm.
