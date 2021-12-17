Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces The Winner Of THE LONGS CHALLENGE II

The Winner of the Longs Challenge II is Janice Terukina Morimoto.

The Longs Challenge is a competition among actors, that began in 2020 with three actors each performing the same monologue/character from Lee Cataluna's popular play, Folks You Meet in Longs. The public was invited to watch all three recorded performances on the Kumu Kahua Theatre website and social media, and cast their votes by donating in the name of their favorite; each dollar donated was counted as one vote.

All together, the theatre has raised more than $2000 through this friendly competition.

In round one, actors Moses Goods III, Wil Kāhele, and Jonathan Reyn competed. Moses Goods III was the winner.

In round two, actors Janice Terukina Morimoto, Krisy Bajo, and Kris10 Misaki competed, and Janice Terukina Morimoto received the most votes.

Videos from the first two challenges can be watched here: https://www.kumukahua.org/longs.

Coming soon, there will be a third round of The Longs Challenge with an opportunity for the general public to compete. Details will be announced in early 2022.

Kumu Kahua Theatre extends their congratulations to Janice.

Janice Terukina Morimoto is from 'Aiea and trained at LCC, and East-West Players in Los Angeles. She was last seen at KKT in Aloha Las Vegas by Ed Sakamoto. For East-West she played in Sakamoto's The Taste of Kona Coffee, Benton's Twelf Nite O Wateva!, and the musicals Into the Woods, Cabaret, and Merrily We Roll Along. She has appeared for several other companies, including Cerritos College Children's Theatre, Downey Civic Light Opera, Cypress Civic Theatre, and DHT (in The Man Who Came to Dinner). She was the winner of a prestigious Los Angeles Dramalogue award for The Taste of Kona Coffee, and has TV credits for Hawaii 5-0, Hawaii, North Shore, Mathnet, Married with Children, and General Hospital. She played Laura in Sakamoto's production of James Nakamoto's staging of The Life of the Land at the Japan America Theatre in Los Angeles. She has been a member of HTY's professional acting company and has played a number of diverse roles, including the confidante of Rell in the recent Queen of Mahaka (Rell Sunn), and the leading female role in Y York's Nothing is the Same. She is a Screen Actors Guild and AFTRA member. Audiences reveled in several sharp vignettes she played in Cataluna's Folks You Meet in Longs, in both its 2003 production and 2004 summer revival.

Kumu Kahua productions are supported in part by the NME Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, the Island Insurance Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 and the American Rescue Plan of 2021, McInerny Foundation (Bank of Hawaii, Trustee); The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawaiʻi, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Hawaiian Electric Company, Alexander & Baldwin, The John R Halligan Charitable Fund, Spectrum/Charter Communications, ABC Stores, the Gloria Kosasa Gainsley Fund, Hawaiʻi Public Radio, The Kim Coco Fund for Justice of the Iwamoto Family Foundation, Edric Sakamoto, John Mazur and other foundations, businesses, and loyal patrons.