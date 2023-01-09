Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interactive TYA Play Encourages Collaboration and Resiliency in the Face of Climate Change

The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre + Dance and Kennedy Theatre present, 20,000 Leagues Deep #hawaii_ascending.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Interactive TYA Play Encourages Collaboration and Resiliency in the Face of Climate Change

The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre + Dance and Kennedy Theatre present, 20,000 Leagues Deep #hawaii_ascending a brand-new devised immersive Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) experience directed by alumnus and former HTY (Honolulu Theatre for Youth) Artistic Associate Alvin Chan, MFA.

This world premiere production is an engaging interactive theatre experience specifically designed for young patrons (in grades 3-5) at Kennedy Theatre. "Want to be a scientist on board a super-secret submarine and help save the world from the dangers of polluters? Then come on board the Nautilus and spin around the Pacific! But be careful, things might get a bit...slimy," says Director Chan. Estimated run time is approximately 40 minutes and audience sizes are limited. Public performances are available on Friday, February 24th and March 3rd starting at 7:00, 7:30, 8:00, 8:30 p.m. or on Saturday or Sunday February 26th, March 4th or 5th starting at 2:00, 2:30, 3:00, 3:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20-$8. Special school-time field-trip shows are also available at a discounted rate for school groups by contacting ktyouth@hawaii.edu. Content warnings: flashing lights, fog effects, and possible jump scares. This unique production is not a "sit-down show"; it adventures through the Kennedy Theatre environment, so patrons should come ready to explore.

Chan believes that TYA productions that are inclusive and interactive allow the community and families to come together. Grandparents, parents, and their children can enjoy a shared experience as a family alongside other families. It's a chance to share a connection where children can see other children and parents see other parents. It is his belief that TYA productions help nurture communal experiences and strengthen the community. Chan notes, "What's most exciting about the intimacy and kinetic atmosphere of this production is that the audience is in the thick of the action, and what they do affects the story and allows the story to unfold. If you think about climate change, the whole concept can be just that; -- a far off concept that isn't a reality, -- but when you see it, when you're stuck in it, it becomes real."

Chan taught a graduate level Devised Theatre course during the fall 2022 semester at UHM where students were involved in the crafting and creating the production. "It became our germination tank for ideas both textual and physical," notes Chan. The end goal of the class was to have a finished script that would be used by the actors and designers for the spring semester production. Over half the students from that class are participating in the production as actors, directors, puppet/prop designers, and builders. Chan humbly states, "The students in the class wrote the script as a group, I merely facilitated the process."

The play addresses climate change but it also highlights themes of teamwork, collaboration, resiliency, and determination. "It's important to talk with our keiki about real world issues," he continues, "trying to talk things out with the knowledge that our children will be dealing with this conversation; allows us to come at the subject matter with a greater grace and sense of patience and hope."

For more information about the show and the direct link to purchase tickets online visit: manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/leagues. For ticketing questions or accessibility arrangements please email the box office at ktbox@hawaii.edu or call (808) 956-7655.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Hawaii? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



The MACC Presents FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS in Concert At The A&B Amphithea Photo
The MACC Presents FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS in Concert At The A&B Amphitheater, March 17
The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents rock & roll legend Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons live in concert Friday, March 17 outdoors under the stars in the MACC's A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion. Gates open at 6:00 pm and the concert starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale online only at 10:00 am to MACC members Friday, January 6 and to the general public Saturday, January 7. 
Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The January 2023 Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite Photo
Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The January 2023 Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite
​​​​​​​Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press has announced the January prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.
The University of Hawaii at Mānoa To Present World Premiere Play Adaptation of Murakamis Photo
The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa To Present World Premiere Play Adaptation of Murakami's Novel DANCE DANCE DANCE
The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre & Dance and Kennedy Theatre are proud to present, Dance Dance Dance, adapted and directed by M.F.A. candidate Maggie Ivanova from the novel of the same title by Japanese author Haruki Murakami.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards; ProArts Leads Favorite Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards; ProArts Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You


Interactive TYA Play Encourages Collaboration and Resiliency in the Face of Climate ChangeInteractive TYA Play Encourages Collaboration and Resiliency in the Face of Climate Change
January 9, 2023

The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre + Dance and Kennedy Theatre present, 20,000 Leagues Deep #hawaii_ascending a brand-new devised immersive Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) experience directed by alumnus and former HTY (Honolulu Theatre for Youth) Artistic Associate Alvin Chan, MFA.
The MACC Presents FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS in Concert At The A&B Amphitheater, March 17The MACC Presents FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS in Concert At The A&B Amphitheater, March 17
January 5, 2023

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents rock & roll legend Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons live in concert Friday, March 17 outdoors under the stars in the MACC's A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion. Gates open at 6:00 pm and the concert starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale online only at 10:00 am to MACC members Friday, January 6 and to the general public Saturday, January 7. 
Honolulu Theatre For Youthʻs IN THE YEAR OF THE BOAR AND JACKIE ROBINSON Returns To Tenney This WeekendHonolulu Theatre For Youthʻs IN THE YEAR OF THE BOAR AND JACKIE ROBINSON Returns To Tenney This Weekend
January 4, 2023

Honolulu Theatre for Youth has announced that its production, In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson, by Bette Bao Lord, adapted for the stage by Mark Branner, returns to Tenney Theater for two weekends. The show is currently on a 20+ city U.S. tour that continues through the spring. 
Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The January 2023 Prompt For Go Try PlayWriteBamboo Ridge Press Announce The January 2023 Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite
January 4, 2023

​​​​​​​Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press has announced the January prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.
The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa To Present World Premiere Play Adaptation of Murakami's Novel DANCE DANCE DANCEThe University of Hawai'i at Mānoa To Present World Premiere Play Adaptation of Murakami's Novel DANCE DANCE DANCE
December 27, 2022

The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre & Dance and Kennedy Theatre are proud to present, Dance Dance Dance, adapted and directed by M.F.A. candidate Maggie Ivanova from the novel of the same title by Japanese author Haruki Murakami.
share