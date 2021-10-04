Honolulu Theatre for Youth Presents A PARTY ON THE HI WAY II

Honolulu Theatre for Youth presents Le Masquerade 2021: A Party on The HI Way II, a virtual fundraiser to support the company. The televised event will premiere on October 23rd at 7:00pm on KHNL and will be rebroadcast on October 28th at 7:00pm on K5 and October 30th at 1:30pm on KGMB. This year's event will include a virtual auction which opens to the public on October 16th. For details or to donate, go to www.htyweb.org.

A Party on The HI Way II celebrates the nationally recognized work of Honolulu Theatre for Youth and will share all the important roles that HTY plays in the community - telling the stories of Hawaii's diverse cultures and incorporating the arts into every student's educational experience. The show features songs, dances, skits and stories to amuse and delight the whole family.

This past year, the COVID 19 pandemic necessitated changes in content delivery. In March of 2020, HTY pivoted and began creating digital content for families to use at home and for teachers to use in either for distance learning or in the classroom. The company created more than a hundred educational videos for teachers and families, four digital productions, and partnered with Hawaii News Now and Nella Media Group to produce HTY's television show, THE HI WAY. To date, THE HI WAY has well over 4 million views, received six EMMY nominations, and won three EMMY Awards. HTYʻs digital content is being accessed by communities statewide and on the national level.

In addition, HTYʻs Education department continued Artist-in-the-Schools residencies, weekend youth classes, a summer drama program, and professional development classes for teachers both online and in-person. This Fall, the company produced two touring productions that are visiting Oʻahu schools and was awarded a prestigious New England Foundation of the Arts (NEFA) grant to develop a national touring production that will bring indigenous Hawaiian healing practices to communities in Hawaiʻi and across the Continent.

Rebecca Dunning, HTYʻs managing director shares, "HTY has been very fortunate to receive funding from several of the government COVID relief programs. This funding has allowed us to keep the majority of our staff employed and to continue to provide service to Hawaii's students, teachers and families over the past year. Our challenge now, is to move forward after the government funding ends, to do that we need support from our local community donors."

Donations received will provide funding for programs, salaries for the resident ensemble and staff, and will allow HTY to continue providing creative, exciting content for young people and their families.