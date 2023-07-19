Don Barnhart Brings Hilariously Hypnotic Comedy Show to Maui

Get ready to be mesmerized and entertained.

Jul. 19, 2023

Don Barnhart Brings Hilariously Hypnotic Comedy Show to Maui

Direct from his own residency on the 9th island of Las Vegas, The Don Barnhart Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show delivers interactive, improvisational and sidesplitting comedy while simultaneously unlocking the unique mysteries of the human mind.

It's a musical, fast-paced romp through volunteers' subconscious creative genius that keeps audiences on the edges of their seats. Akin to releasing the hidden talents of a dozen comedians onstage with Barnhart as the ringleader, each performance is hysterically unique.

Hypnomania is part standup comedy, part improvisation, part hypnosis and a little bit of America's Got Talent mixed together. Audience members have the option to volunteer or sit back and watch. Barnhart opens the show with his award-winning standup comedy before inviting volunteers to join him onstage and experience the power of hypnosis, tapping into their subconscious mind and releasing their hidden talents and skills.

Also on the show is Maui's own Chino LaForge and Ronda Lee Kitts. Chino's a chameleon in comedic disposition and adapts to an array of audiences. His versatility and keen wit allow him to skate through a bouquet of subjects, and his natural charisma and knack for storytelling will claim your full attention. His animal-style comedy comes from a place of organic honesty. Audiences love Ronda's unassuming charm, anecdotal jokes, and tongue-in-cheek style of comedy. She recently opened for Kevin Nealon and won the Annual Maui Roast Battle, and is currently nominated for Maui's Best Comedian.

Don Barnhart's Hypnomania will run August 13th at 8pm at Da Playground.

Da Playgournd is located at the Ma'alaea Harbor in the Maui Harbor Shops.

300 Ma'alaea Rd Suite IC in Wailuku.

Doors open at 7pm

Advance tickets are $20

At Door $30

Seating is limited so advanced tickets are highly encouraged and can be purchased online at Click Here or visiting the club's website at https://www.daplaygroundmaui.com or calling (808) 727-2571


Recommended For You