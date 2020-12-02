Unum Festival Returns For 2021 As Albanian Government Approves Use Of Rapid Testing

Unum Festival is to return to the gorgeous beaches and pine forests of Shenghin on the Albanian Riviera from June 3rd to 7th 2021. After careful discussions with the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, and the Ministry of Health, all necessary measures will be undertaken to ensure that rapid tests will be offered at the open air festival venue so that you can enjoy world class music in a stunning, sun kissed setting next summer. This makes Albania the first country in the world to approve of testing for social and cultural events.

The advancing technology and accuracy of rapid tests currently allows for results within 10-15 minutes, which is all that would be required to ensure you can enjoy the festival in the way it should be enjoyed. On top of that, vaccines will likely have arrived early next year so that plans for this small, perfectly formed festival are now well underway, all with the support and backing of the Albanian government.

In 2019, the close-knit UNUM was a brand new festival that made an immediate mark in its first year because it was a friendly coming together of real music lovers in an amazing region of the world. It played out on the beautiful, organic and natural Albanian Riviera with a world class line-up of house, minimal and techno DJs such as Luciano, Ricardo Villalobos, Butch, Margaret Dygas, Petre Inspirescu, Praslea, Sonja Moonear, Zip and more. Expect more of these cult underground selectors when the full line up is announced soon.

The festival really shined a spotlight on Rana e Hedhun, the last untapped corner of Europe in the town of Shengjin, on the idyllic Albanian coastline. Music played, and will play again, across day and night, with blissful sunrise and sunset parties, water sports, plenty of local culture, food and drink offerings and a music loving crowd from all corners of the world. Beyond the music there is lots to explore in this natural paradise, from isolated bays and gold sand beaches to the Albanian Alps.

